Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe says Andreas Johnsson's injury "will not be short term."

Toronto Maple Leafs, Andreas Johnsson, is expected to lose significant time after injuring his knee midway through the first period of Thursday night's game against the Stars.

The 25-year-old had to be helped out of the ice and did not return after seeming to collide awkwardly with teammate Kasperi Kapanen in the Dallas area.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the game that, although he would know more on Friday, the injury didn't seem to be short term.

This is Johnsson's second injury in recent months, with the Swede spending some time in the LTIR after injuring his leg while blocking a shot in a game against the avalanche in December.

Johnsson signed a four-year, $ 13.6 million contract with the Leafs this summer and has scored eight goals and 13 assists so far this season.