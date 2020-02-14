Tom Holland says he deleted Instagram after obsessing

Tom holland Y Chris Prattit's new Pixar The movie is a fantasy adventure focused on magic, but it is also a warning story about technology.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Ahead The stars reflected on what they expect the audience to take away from the movie. And one thing they expect is to inspire people to leave their phones.
As Pratt said: "I think what children are going to take away is the same thing that they take away from all Pixar movies, that they will be delighted, they will embark on an adventure and teach some wonderful things about the nature of the world." And specifically in this movie, how magic is giving way to technology a bit, and if we distance ourselves from the ease of technology, we can find magic in the relationships around us. "
Like E! Carissa culiner He replied: "What is the only thing in the world of technology that you wish you could get rid of?"
Without losing his rhythm, Holland said: "Instagram." As Pratt replied, "Twitter."
It turns out that Holland has already gotten rid of the application on his phone. (Before panicking, no. Holland hasn't deleted his account completely. His profile remains active, although he publishes infrequently compared to other celebrities.)
"I don't have Instagram right now," the Spider-Man: away from home said the star. "I just had to get away and take a break." Your reasoning for rejecting the application is understandable.
As he shared, "He was taking over my life and was obsessing me with that. Like, & # 39; how many do I like I got? & # 39; and & # 39; What did people say about my photo? & # 39; and who is doing this and who is doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than on my real life. "
Pixar / Walt Disney Company
Taking a little break in social networks was the best move for him, the actor said.
As he explained: "And now that I have taken a step back and started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom will be, I have to talk about myself in the third person, it seems like an idiot, but you know what I mean. I'm just working on myself, and I feel really good about it. "
For him Avengers Final Game Actor, leaving social networks means freeing yourself from potentially unhealthy distractions.
"I think you use it as a distraction to distract yourself from the things you don't want to face in life," he shared, "so when you get close and face them, you can overcome them and be happier."
As for Pratt, he tries to disconnect from his phone as much as he can to connect with his family, but he realizes how difficult it can be sometimes. (He noticed that his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, his brother, Patrick SchwarzeneggerAnd his and Anna Farisson Jack, I have already seen the movie, and it moved them all).
"When you give your presence to the thing in your hand," the Guardians of the Galaxy star said: "and I don't want to be critical because I do it myself, I know it happens. But only as an observation, when we have our phone in hand and we are looking at it, the people who are in the room with us, especially adults to your children, pets for your children. "
As I continued, "there is a new study that shows that pets hate phones. They hate phones because you are not paying attention to your pet, you are paying attention to your phone. And so, I think when you take your attention away and his astonishment, that astonishment is supposed to be reserved for bigger things, like his family. "
Ahead It's about the family. It stars Pratt and Holland as a pair of brothers trying to revive their late father for a day through magic. However, in this fantasy world, the wonder of their magical universe has been lost in their community over time, making mystical creatures such as unicorns as common as raccoons and that the general splendor of magic has disappeared.
But like all Pixar movies, it will be full of excitement. Pratt shared that the movie will make anyone who is breathing cry.
"I could watch the movie," he said. "I was able to bring a complete group of people, most of whom were children, and they were very entertaining. They love elves and unicorns, magic, this fantasy world and every adult I took there was moved to tears. It is just one of those movies. "
And he continued: "It makes you laugh, it makes you cry. It's really good. It's hard to explain exactly what this movie is about that makes it an emotional journey, but fortunately we don't have to sell it too much." Because it's Pixar. Everyone loves Pixar. Everyone will see this movie, they will fall in love with these characters and be moved. "
Seriously, everyone. Get ready for another Pixar tear. As the actor continued: "Really, anyone with a pulse will be moved by this movie, but especially people who have brothers and / or siblings, anyone who has lost someone close to them. It is very touching, very emotional."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.