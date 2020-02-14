Tom Holland says he deleted Instagram after obsessing

Tom holland Y Chris Prattit's new Pixar The movie is a fantasy adventure focused on magic, but it is also a warning story about technology.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Ahead The stars reflected on what they expect the audience to take away from the movie. And one thing they expect is to inspire people to leave their phones.

As Pratt said: "I think what children are going to take away is the same thing that they take away from all Pixar movies, that they will be delighted, they will embark on an adventure and teach some wonderful things about the nature of the world." And specifically in this movie, how magic is giving way to technology a bit, and if we distance ourselves from the ease of technology, we can find magic in the relationships around us. "

Like E! Carissa culiner He replied: "What is the only thing in the world of technology that you wish you could get rid of?"

Without losing his rhythm, Holland said: "Instagram." As Pratt replied, "Twitter."