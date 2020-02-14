Tom Curran & # 39; has a big heart & # 39 ;, says England teammate Chris Jordan | Cricket News

"It's very easy to lower our heads after going through two limits: it did very well to maintain its value and take us above the line."

















Tom Curran fired Bjorn Fortuin from the last ball of the game when England beat South Africa for two races in an exciting T20I in Durban

Chris Jordan praised his death bowler, Tom Curran, after he remained nervous when England secured a two-run victory and the last ball over South Africa in Durban to make the decision of the three-game T20I series on Sunday.

With England defending a 205 target, Quinton de Kock (65) hit a 17-ball fifties, a South African T20I record, so that the local team's chase began quickly.

England managed to fix things gradually, Jordan (2-31) playing bowling superbly and finding himself in a hat-trick for the second game while playing JJ Smuts and Andile Phehlukwayo with devastating New Yorkers in the 17th.

But, South Africa returned, Rassie van der Dussen (43th of 26) and Dwaine Pretorius (25 of 13) leading the game to the end before Curran won the game for England with the wickets of his two final balls.

S Africa vs England Live

"I'm lost for words, really," Jordan said. Sky sports After the exciting end. "It was up and down, but we got away with it.

"We didn't play too badly in advance, it was just a good batting, and then we did very well to keep the value at the end."

"I am really happy with Tom Curran. It is very easy to lower our heads after going through two limits. He did very well to maintain courage and get us above the line."

The second and third balls of the Curran final reached the limit, with Pretorius first cleaning the fence of a slower ball and then drilling a yorker attempt through the decks for four.

Having initially received 15 races to defend against the final, a total of Jordan said he backed Curran to protect, the equation was reduced to five necessary three and then three to two.

But, Curran then ran an excellent straight Yorker to fire Pretorius lbw from the penultimate installment and stepped back to throw another slower ball with the last ball, even though the six hit the previous one. The move was worth it when Bjorn Fortuin was caught by Adil Rashid with a short, thin leg when he was looking for a ramp.

Tom Curran celebrates while winning a victory in England with a wicket out of the final ball

"TC is a very, very good player of death, he has abilities that nobody else has," Jordan added. "When he has an instinct for something, you just let him run with it.

"He may call me and ask me what I think, but during all that time he left with his instinct, especially on that last ball."

"Everyone was leaning toward the straight Yorker when he started throwing it very well, but he suggested the slower ball. And it's a good thing he did it."

"Yes, (back it up) at 100 percent. TC has been playing very well, especially in training, it just came from Big Bash.

Chris Jordan impressed again, taking 2-31 of his four overs in the second T20I

"He has a variety of skills, and he has a big heart, which is a great thing, since it requires guts to play in those situations and stay calm and pleasant."

"I would have endorsed it if I had given it eight, but I'm glad I could give it 15."

Test bat of England Ollie Pope – in the Sky sports Study for the second T20I – said his Surrey County teammate, Curran, is made for the big game-winning moments.

English batter Ollie Pope plays with Tom Curran for Surrey

"TC is the exact man you want in that situation," Pope added. "We all know that he can catch a New Yorker and that he has great support."

"Obviously, the pressure is active, but he is that kind of personality you want to throw the ball to. He will shoot for it and will want the ball in his hand for that final, and handed it over."

Watch the third T20I between South Africa and England, in Centurion, starting at 12 p.m. Sunday at Sky Sports Cricket.