Tom Brady and Julian Edelman shared Valentines Day love messages

Tom Brady may not be receiving the love of a new contract yet, but he is feeling the love of his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

New England's most famous couple exchanged sweet publications for Valentine's Day on Friday.

"My forever Valentine," Brady wrote in an Instagram post with a picture of him and his wife.

Bundchen also kept his message short and sweet.

“My always Valentine. I love you! I wish you all a happy Valentine's Day, "Bundchen wrote in an Instagram post.

Brady and Bundchen have been married for 10 years and will celebrate their eleventh wedding anniversary later this month.

Brady was not the only patriot who dedicated an Instagram post to a loved one this Valentine's Day.

Julian Edelman's post on Instagram was for his daughter, Lily.

"My Valentine," Edelman wrote with heart and flower emojis, plus a picture of him in the Patriots practice with his daughter.