Tiny Harris proudly announces new music from her daughter, Zonnique Pullins, just in time for Valentine's Day

Happy Valentine's day to everyone! Tiny Harris made many of her fans and followers happy when she announced the new music of her daughter Zonnique Pullins. His own fans have been asking for new music for a long time and, as expected, they couldn't be more excited now.

Watch Tiny’s ad on her social media account:

‘Happy Valentines day for everyone! My baby @zonniquejailee has just released four songs that didn't make #LoveJonesEp go see them on her SoundCloud Zonnique … Love Jones Leftovers! I hope this stops you all who have been in my head until March !!! #NiqFreaks 👑💙 ’Tiny captioned its post.

A fan said: & # 39; I am satisfied that he finally released my song # RideNumber1Stan & # 39 ;, and another follower posted this: & # 39; Wait a minute … I discovered that I love you the song on SoundCloud last night .. and that junk garbage … girl … why was it the first time I heard that …

Another follower was also very happy and sent his best wishes to Tiny and Zonnique: ‘Blessings istaSista * Friend..My Queen and my anniversary is tomorrow! I've had some good and difficult days … But with GOD1ST! After 10 years … we still stay! Holla Out to Ya & T.I. For all the positive vibes you will share. Happy Valentine. & # 39;

Another commenter had this idea: & # 39; @majorgirl, I had a wonderful idea, I think the whole Harris family needs to go on tour @ troubleman31 @majorgirl @zonniquejailee @domani @ the_next_king10 and the girl Harris, I bet tickets will run out in an hour but be sure to come to Nashville, Tennessee, so think of all this love for this family & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Someone else said: ma @majorgirl, I absolutely love you. I've seen you and a @ troubleman31 gas conversation, let her know it's a difference she is right @ troubleman31 listen to your wife #myfavoritecouple. "

Tiny has been living her best life these days with her family, and fans are happy to know this.



