Tiger Woods regrets two big mistakes with wedges while Riviera's challenge fails | Golf news

Tiger Woods made two big mistakes with wedge approaches

Tiger Woods is determined to atone for the "serious mistakes,quot; that sneaked into his wedge game during a disappointing 73 second round at the Genesis Invitational.

Two poor approaches with short irons in hand led to a double bogey in 15, his sixth, and the first of three bogeys in four holes in the third when he slipped to the tournament level.

Woods fell to the even level after a 73

Woods had had a positive start with a birdie in the tenth by counteracting his bogey of the final hole on Thursday night and returning it to three below, but threw a wedge in the right front bunker at 15 and, facing an ugly and covered lie , could not keep his splash on the green.

The tournament host needed three more to go down when he signed for a six, but he recovered one at 17 before missing an eight-foot birdie opportunity on the green 18, but an excellent pitch for the tap-in range in the first He got it back under the card for the day.

But again he fell short with another wedge in the third and the error led to a ghost, and aggravated the error with a failure of five feet per pair in the room before he scores three from 50 feet in the third three pair.

Woods avoided a tight flirting with the cut mark, as he stopped safely to stay at the even level, and he knows he needs to start quickly on Saturday to compete again for one of the rare titles that have eluded him. his career.

Woods dropped three shots in four holes in the first nine

"I made some pretty serious mistakes with balls in the street, with a ball in the street with a wedge in my hand (15) and another with a sand wedge in my hand (third) and I played those two holes in three finished. No very good, "said Woods.

"On the 15th I just gained weight. I mean, honestly, I was just trying to cut a small wedge and lift it up in the air and just hit it with grease."

Woods now faces an early start on Saturday

"I wasn't strong today either. I just couldn't get the ball close enough to the hole to hit me well. And then, when I did it, I was in the wrong places, I was above the hole and I had to hit the defense quite a bit.

"I drove the decent ball today. When I lost it, I always lost it on the right sides, so it had great angles. There really are no rough edges here, so you can do that and I could take advantage of that, but I just didn't hit it close.

"It's not that complicated, I just need to clean it, but now I'm quite back and I have to do a lot of little birds this weekend. I will rest a little, I will refocus tomorrow. I know where I am at this moment, I will probably be out of the part of back nine.

"I hope I can start quickly as I did last year, make a hot birdie and maybe make an eagle there like I did last year. I need a start like this tomorrow to recover in this."