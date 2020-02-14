Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka outside the WGC-Mexico Championship | Golf news





Tiger Woods will not be in the field for Mexico next week

Tiger Woods is among the four players among the top 10 in the world who have chosen to miss the first event of the World Golf Championship of the year in Mexico next week.

Woods has not compromised on his agenda after Genesis Invitational this week and repeatedly stated that he had not made a decision on whether or not to compete in the WGC-Mexico Championship at Chapultepec Golf Club.

The schedule prior to the Woods Masters remains unclear

His name was a notable absentee from the field launched by the PGA Tour on Friday, while world No. 2 Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Rose are the other members of the world's top 10 who skip the trip to Mexico.

After Woods fired an erratic 73 to lose nine shots of the rhythm in the intermediate stage at the Riviera Country Club, he said: "I've been so busy with this event and trying to deal with all the little things that I haven't really focused on next week.

"I've had a lot to do this week and try to prepare to play, try to balance both."

Koepka competes in the Honda Classic the following week at PGA National, the first Florida Swing event along with Rickie Fowler, who also decided not to play in Mexico along with Jason Day and Henrik Stenson.

Brooks Koepka has also chosen not to play in Mexico

Woods has not yet confirmed his gaming commitments in preparation for the defense of his Master title in April, although he is expected to play at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill before heading to TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship the following week.

The final field for the WGC-Mexico Championship will be confirmed on Monday, with eligible players in the top 50 in the world ranking, as well as the top 10 in the FedExCup ranking.