Tiger Roll receives Grand National green light | Racing news





Tiger Roll wins the Grand National 2019 under the rider Davy Russell

Tiger Roll will run at the Randox Health Grand National, as long as everything goes well in Navan this weekend and then at the Cheltenham Festival.

His participation in the world-famous race was questioned after the weights were revealed on Tuesday.

Eddie O & # 39; Leary, racing manager of his brother Michael's Gigginstown Stud, made public his distaste because Tiger Roll had received the same disability mark as Grade One winner Delta Work, who has the same property.

With Tiger Roll about to make history since no horse has won three consecutive Grand Nationals, it was expected to be a nervous wait to see if it would even run in the race, but O & # 39; Leary has said that Aintree is the plan.

Prior to that April 4 contest, the Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott, has the opportunity to add an incredible fifth success of the Cheltenham Festival to his impressive record at Glenfarclas Chase

"He will go to Navan this weekend for the Boyne Hurdle he won last year, he wants a race (after his setback)," said Eddie O & # 39; Leary.

"If you get out of this fine, then it will be Cheltenham for the cross country (chase) again.

"If everything goes well this weekend and then everything goes well in Cheltenham, it will be the National, hopefully."