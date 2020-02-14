Ticket prices as high as $ 224 for Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples Center – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A memorial on February 24 at the Staples Center to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant will require tickets, the Lakers announced in a press release on Friday.

Tickets for the celebration of life will go on sale on February 19 at 10 a.m. People who wish to attend must register to buy tickets at Ticketmaster from Friday, February 14 at 11 a.m. until Monday, February 17 at 10 a.m. On February 18, registered fans will receive an email or text message to participate in ticket sales.

Prices will range between $ 224 and $ 24.02. If the demand exceeds the number of tickets sold, registered fans will be entered into a lottery and randomly selected to buy tickets. Tickets will not be transferable.

Fans who do not secure tickets are encouraged not to meet in the center for the ceremony. The celebration of life will not be shown on video screens outside the Staples Center or in the surrounding area of ​​L.A. Live, and there will not be an overflow area for the event.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Mambacita and Mambacita Sports Foundation in Bryant, which works to empower underserved communities through youth sports.

The foundation, formerly called the Mamba Sports Foundation, announced Thursday that it added "Mambacita,quot; to its name to honor Bryant's daughter, Gianna.

In commemoration of Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, the Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The Foundation exists to promote the legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in youth sports and beyond. For more information, visit: https://t.co/M00EQpQDCo pic.twitter.com/WEStJpeYd7 – Mamba Sports Academy (@MambaSportsHQ) February 13, 2020

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas on their way to a youth basketball tournament. They were buried on February 7 at a private funeral. The public monument will honor the nine victims.

Following the tragedy, the Bryant Foundation also established the MambaOnThree Fund to help affected families. All donations go directly to the families of the other seven victims.