Three Honduran police officers killed in shooting to free the leader of the MS-13 | Honduras News

About 20 armed men dressed in military uniforms and police uniforms killed three police officers and wounded two others during an attack to free one of the most important leaders of the powerful MS-13 gang in Honduras, police said.

Alexander Mendoza, a famous MS-13 figure also known as "El Porky," escaped during Thursday's attack in the city of El Progreso, 175 kilometers (108 miles) north of the capital, Tegucigalpa. I was on my way to a trial hearing.

The notorious MS-13 criminal group was founded by Salvadorans in Los Angeles in the 1980s and extended to El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala as the United States deported waves of migrants.

Mendoza, the most important leader of the MS-13 in the northern city of San Pedro Sula, had been captured in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of illicit association and money laundering.

"We are going to recover this man and arrest those who helped him escape," said Deputy Minister of Security Luis Suazo.

The Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, offered a reward of 2 million lempiras ($ 80,500) for information leading to the recovery of Mendoza.

Soldiers carrying the body of a police officer shot dead during a gang operation in El Progreso, Honduras (Roberto Amaya / Reuters)

Local television showed images of about 20 uniformed men with their faces covered shooting and then getting into several vehicles to escape with Mendoza.

MS-13 also known as Mara Salvatrucha, and his rival Mara 18, are among the most powerful gangs operating in Central America, with most of their activities dedicated to extortion, murder and drug trafficking.

Honduras had a homicide rate of 44 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2019, one of the highest in the world, and partly responsible for the waves of migrants and asylum seekers fleeing to the United States in search of security.