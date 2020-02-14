This is what you can expect from the weather forecast on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML22f0fd4baa1539759b60df2c320c403411% %MINIFYHTML22f0fd4baa1539759b60df2c320c403412%

Saturday will be a mostly sunny and clear day, but you'll want to stay warm if you're outdoors.

%MINIFYHTML22f0fd4baa1539759b60df2c320c403413% %MINIFYHTML22f0fd4baa1539759b60df2c320c403414%

Cold air enters the region during the night, and temperatures are forecast to reach a maximum of 28 degrees on Saturday. Light winds from the northwest will pass to south-southwest breezes in the afternoon. The thermal sensation could make you feel as cold as 6 degrees below zero.

%MINIFYHTML22f0fd4baa1539759b60df2c320c403415% %MINIFYHTML22f0fd4baa1539759b60df2c320c403416%

The clouds will rise during the night, with lows in the mid-20s.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now on our live update radar map.