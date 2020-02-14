The Weeknd reveals the title of the new album through Trippy Trailer

%MINIFYHTML1c6df5b27a2f6f64813f7581ffc99e1011% %MINIFYHTML1c6df5b27a2f6f64813f7581ffc99e1012%

Before announcing the title of his next album, the Canadian singer has released two singles, & # 39; Heartless & # 39; and & # 39; Blinding Lights & # 39 ;, that are working well in music lists.

Weekend He has officially announced the title of his next fourth album. On Thursday, February 13, the Canadian singer made use of his Instagram account to launch a trailer in which he revealed that his latest work will be known as "After Hours."

The CGI effects-filled video saw the 29-year-old boy driving through a tunnel to a city in a striking convertible. The urban landscape around it turned upside down as it ran along a long road. His famous R&B sound sounded in the background. The album's title was spelled slowly in red and blue letters after the city lights became blurry and a storm broke out.

The advance has successfully driven fans in advance. One said: "I can't imagine what this fandom will be like if you drop the tmr album." Another admitted: "I literally got goosebumps all over my body, no kidding." A third raved: "HOLY, YES, I AM SO EXCITED, OH MY GOD", and a fourth exclaimed: "THE WAY IN WHICH I HAVE DIED AND COME BACK TO LIFE".

It is still unclear when "After Hours" will be released, but the 2016 "Starboy" track record is led by two singles, "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights." Both songs have worked well on music lists. "Heartless" debuted at number 32 on Billboard's Hot 100 in early December. He reached the top of the music list in his second week, making it the fourth song number 1 of the United States of The Weeknd.

"Blinding Lights", meanwhile, has given The Weeknd its first single on the list of British pop hits. Dethroned Roddy ricch& # 39; The Box & # 39; on February 7, and showed dominance over Lewis Capaldi"Before going", Dua Lipa"Don't start now" and Eminem Y WRLD juice"Godzilla."

Outside the music, The Weeknd appeared in "Uncut gems", which stars Adam Sandler. Speaking of the singer's brief presence in the thriller and crime film, co-director Josh Sadie told Variety: "He's a friend of ours, and he's a true movie buff. A real movie buff. Like, one of his favorite filmmakers is (David ) Cronenberg, and that makes sense, because he's from Toronto. But he sees a lot of movies. "