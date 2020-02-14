The weekly | How a Hong Kong campus became a fiery battlefield

Episode 26: "Fire and Water,quot;
Producer director Andrea Schmidt
Protesters who grabbed smartphones and wore masks took to the streets. Riot police with armor fired water cannons and tear gas to reaffirm authority. For months, the two sides clashed in a series of increasingly violent clashes at the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong.
The siege of PolyU last November was the climax of intense clashes between the Hong Kong police, who had exhausted their tolerance of dissent, and protesters who refused to give up their freedoms without fighting.
Watch the video from the front in PolyU as the area became an urban battlefield. Listen to the masked protesters, too scared to speak openly, describe on camera how they locked themselves inside the university buildings and desperately tried to escape days after the riot police stormed the school.
Featured Reporters
The reporters and editors of the Hong Kong and Beijing offices of the New York Times collaborated with members of our visual research team to reconstruct the chaotic events that led to the PolyU siege for this episode of "The Weekly." Include Keith Bradsher, the head of the Shanghai office that used to be the head of the office in Hong Kong; Javier C. Hernández, correspondent in Beijing; Barbara Marcolini of the visual research team; Tiffany may, who is based in the Hong Kong office; Edward Wong, a diplomatic and international correspondent in Washington who previously served as head of the Beijing office; Y Gillian wong, Editor of The Times in China in Hong Kong.
Hiding behind the masks
The protests It started peacefully, but it became more controversial and quickly divided and disrupted the city. It was reported that almost one in seven Hong Kong residents had come to protest against the extradition bill. As the police took vigorous measures, some of the protesters became increasingly aggressive and were accused of riots, a crime that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Many of the protesters wore masks, to protect themselves from pepper gas and tear gas, and to hide their identity from the authorities. Protesters who agreed to talk with "The Weekly,quot; about their experiences did so only if they were not identified.
Senior History Editors Dan Barry, Liz O. Baylen and Liz Day
Supervising Producer Singeli Agnew
Director of photography Victor Tadashi Suarez
Video editor Pierre Takal
Senior Coordinating Producer Sameen Amin
Photographer Lam Fei Yak
Associate producer Abdulai Bah
Associate Post Producer Valerie Shenkman, Wesley Harris
File Producer Gini Richards
Associate File Producer Timothy Duffy
Field producers Sharon yeung
Additional reports Ezra Cheung, K.K. Rebecca Lai, Elaine Yu and Haley Willis