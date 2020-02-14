The Video Game Movie High Score Board

Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
The video game movie is a risky bet.
When it's done well, as was the case with last year Detective Pikachu with his ingenious and ironic approach to his original material helped by the adorable character design and the always welcome Ryan Reynolds By lending their supremely sarcastic vocal talents to the main character, there is a lot of money to be made and film franchises that are waiting to be born.
And when you go the other way, well, look no further than the first film adaptation of a beloved video game series of 1993 Super Mario Bros. Or better yet, don't do it. No one needs to go through that.
The last property dear to leave the game room and go to the big screen is Sonic the Hedgehog, the long gestation adaptation of the beloved Sega platform video game series. In theaters now, the movie presents Ben schwartz as the voice of the anthropomorphic blue hedgehog and Jim Carrey like his nemesis, the evil Dr. Robotnik.
The film has already overcome the obstacle that was the overwhelmingly negative reaction to the first breakthrough in April 2019, with fans discouraged by Sonic's too humanoid appearance, forcing a delayed release so the director Jeff Fowler I could play with the design of the darling character. While the jury still does not know if he was successful enough to attract fans of the franchise to the theater, let's take a look at all the video game movies that have been presented before and see who tops the highest score.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115227-1024.double-dragon.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072841″ alt=”Double Dragon, Scott Wolf, Alyssa Milano, Video Game Movies”/>
Gramercy Pictures / Getty Images
18) Double dragon
This 1994 adaptation of the popular arcade game of the late 80s starred in some way Mark Dacascos Y Scott wolf as twin martial artists Jimmy and Billy Lee. He only earned $ 2.3 million worldwide and has an eight percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Oof
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115925-1024.wing-commander.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072851″ alt=”Wing Commander, Freddie Prinze Jr, Video Game Movies”/>
Steve Braun / 20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
17) Wing commander
Freddie Prinze, Jr. Y Matthew Lillard He starred in this 1999 film freely based on the video game series of the same name that only earned $ 11.6 million worldwide and a 10 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211114939-1024.super-mario-bros.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072834″ alt=”Super Mario Bros, Video Game Movies”/>
Moviestore / Shutterstock
sixteen. Super Mario Bros.
This 1993 adaptation of the Nintendo classic, the first of its kind, is known to be a bit stinky. The movie, starring Bob Hoskins Y John Leguizamo Like Mario and Luigi, it was an absolute failure, earning $ 20.9 million with a budget of $ 48 million.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115132-1024.doom.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072837″ alt=”Doom, Dwayne Johnson, Video Game Movies”/>
Di Bonaventura / Universal / Kobal / Shutterstock
fifteen. Condemn
This 2005 film, freely based on the video game series of the same name, starring Karl Urban, Rosamund Pike Y Dwayne johnson It was a critical and commercial failure. He only earned $ 56 million with an estimated budget somewhere between $ 60-70 million and has a 19 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115431-1024.max-payne.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072843″ alt=”Max Payne, Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis, Video Game Movies”/>
Firm movies / Kobal / Shutterstock
14) Max Payne
This 2008 neo-noir adaptation of the video game of the same name, starring Mark Wahlberg as the titular character, open to grim criticism, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of only 16 percent. But his $ 85 million worldwide box office against a $ 35 million budget made it a modest success.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115733-1024.street-fighter.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072846″ alt=”Street Fighter, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Video Game Movies”/>
Capcom / Kobal / Shutterstock
13) Street Fighter
Two films attached to this iconic video game franchise have been released. Between the Jean Claude Van Damme– Starred in original 1994 and the 2009 follow-up focused on Chun-Li, $ 112.2 million combined at the box office, worldwide.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115627-1024.silent-hill.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072845″ alt=”Silent Hill, 2006, Video Game Movies”/>
Rafy / Tristar / Kobal / Shutterstock
12) Silent Hill
Six years after the Radha MitchellThe star adaptation of this video game series scared $ 97 million at the box office, a follow-up starring game of Thrones& # 39; Harington kit It came with a lousy eight percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it helped increase combined global revenues to $ 149.9 million.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115524-1024.mortal-kombat.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072844″ alt=”Mortal Kombat, 1995, Video Game Movies”/>
E R Aaron / New Line / Kobal / Shutterstock
eleven) Mortal Kombat
Between the original of 1994 and that of 1997 Annihilation, the Mortal Kombat The film franchise has earned $ 173.6 million combined at the global box office. It must be restarted in 2021.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115334-1024.hitman.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072842″ alt=”Hitman, Olga Kurylenko, Timothy Olyphant, Video Game Movies”/>
20th Century Fox / Kobal / Shutterstock
10) Hitman
The two attempts to obtain a film franchise based on this series of video games, one starring Timothy Olyphant in 2007 and another protagonist Rupert Friend In 2015, they earned a combined total of $ 182.3 million.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 560px,quot; data-width = "560,quot; data-height = "415,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2014216 / rs_560x415-140316190719-1024.NeedForSpeed-031614_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 420074″ alt=”Need for speed”/>
Walt Disney Studios
9) Need for speed
Aaron Paul He starred in this 2014 adaptation of the popular racing video game franchise that, despite a lukewarm 22 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earned $ 203.3 million worldwide against a budget of only $ 66 million.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115033-1024.assassins-creed.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072836″ alt=”Michael Fassbender, Assassin & # 39; s Creed, Video Game Movies”/>
Moviestore / Shutterstock
8) Assassin & # 39; s Creed
Producer Michael Fassbender He played two characters in this 2016 adaptation of the popular video game franchise that was established in the same universe, but presented his own original story set during the Spanish Inquisition. Critics were not particularly friendly, earning an 18 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It took $ 240 million worldwide against a budget of $ 125 million.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018116 / rs_1024x759-180216092449-1024-Aliica-Vikander-Tomb-Raider-J1R-021618.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 888438″ alt=”Alicia Vikander, Lara Croft, Tomb Raider”/>
Warner Bros.
7) tomb Raider
Alice Vikander He assumed the role of the iconic Lara Croft for this 2018 restart of the film franchise based on the enduring video game series. With a 52 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film earned $ 274.6 million worldwide against an estimated budget of $ 90-106 million. A sequel is planned to be launched in March 2021.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20151116 / rs_1024x683-151216161952-634-prince-of-persia-jake.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 674981″ alt=”Jake Gyllenhaal, Prince of Persia”/>
Andrew Cooper, SMPSP / Disney Enterprises, Inc
6) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Critics did not especially love this Jake Gyllenhaal-Star in 2010 of the adaptation of the video game of the same name, with the actor exactly being, you know, Persian. However, it raised more than $ 336 million worldwide compared to an estimated budget somewhere between $ 150-200 million, making it the highest grossing video game movie at the time of release.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018715 / rs_1024x759-180815132133-1024.dwayne-johnson-rampage-2.ct.081518.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 932645″ alt=”Dwayne Johnson, Rampage”/>
Warner Bros. Images
5) Rampage
This 2018 movie based on the video game series of the same name showed that team building Dwayne johnson With albino gorilla George was a recipe for box office success. The film grossed more than $ 428 million worldwide and was even welcomed by critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 52 percent.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2018611 / rs_1024x759-180711112258-1024-tomb-raider-0711-jc.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 924548″ alt=”Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Angelina Jolie”/>
Paramount pictures
4) Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
When Angelina Jolie He debuted as the title heroine in the 2001 adaptation of the hit video game series, and found himself the protagonist of the highest grossing video game film in history. Between this and the 2003 sequel The cradle of civilization, its shares in the franchise have earned a combined total of $ 431.2 million.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019720 / rs_1024x759-190820130402-1024-Detective-Pikachu-JR-82019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1025633″ alt=”Detective Pikachu”/>
Warner Bros.
3) Detective Pikachu
The best reviewed video game movie on this list, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 69 percent, the 2019 adaptation is freely based on a 2016 video game of the same name. Ryan Reynolds as the voice capture and facial movement actor for the titular character. With a worldwide collection of more than $ 433 million, it is also currently the second film adaptation of video games with the highest collection of all time. A sequel is in development.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020111 / rs_1024x759-200211115830-1024.warcraft.ct.021120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1072850″ alt=”Warcraft, Video Game Movies”/>
Universal / Atlas / Legendary / Blizzard / Kobal / Shutterstock
two) Warcraft
This 2016 movie based on the video game series of the same name is a puzzle. Critics were not fans, leaving him with a 28 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and his worldwide box office figure of over $ 439 million was considered a financial disappointment. And yet, it remains the highest grossing video game adaptation of all time. Go figure.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2012728 / 1024.resident.mh.082812.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 212968″ alt=”Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil Retribution”/>
Davis Films / Impact Pictures
one) Demonic resident
Everyone greets Queen Alice. In the course of six films, beginning in 2002 and ending in 2017 The final chapter, Jovovich mile He has starred in the most successful video game movie franchise in history. The sextet of movies has earned more than $ 1.2 billion in combined global box office revenues. No wonder she and the franchise's director Paul W.S. Anderson (also her husband) get together to bring the video game series Monster hunter to the big screen in September 2020.
Sonic the Hedgehog It's in theaters now.
