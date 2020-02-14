The Video Game Movie High Score Board

The video game movie is a risky bet.

When it's done well, as was the case with last year Detective Pikachu with his ingenious and ironic approach to his original material helped by the adorable character design and the always welcome Ryan Reynolds By lending their supremely sarcastic vocal talents to the main character, there is a lot of money to be made and film franchises that are waiting to be born.

And when you go the other way, well, look no further than the first film adaptation of a beloved video game series of 1993 Super Mario Bros. Or better yet, don't do it. No one needs to go through that.

The last property dear to leave the game room and go to the big screen is Sonic the Hedgehog, the long gestation adaptation of the beloved Sega platform video game series. In theaters now, the movie presents Ben schwartz as the voice of the anthropomorphic blue hedgehog and Jim Carrey like his nemesis, the evil Dr. Robotnik.