The United States accuses Huawei of organized crime, adding pressure on China

WASHINGTON – The US government UU. He accused Huawei and two of its federal fraud and conspiracy subsidiaries to steal trade secrets from US companies, a significant escalation in the Trump administration's legal struggle with the Chinese telecommunications company.
In a federal indictment revealed Thursday in the Eastern District of New York, the Justice Department accused Huawei and its affiliates of an "organized crime activity pattern,quot; and said the companies had worked to steal trade secrets from six US companies . The stolen information included the source code, as well as the wireless technology manuals.
The indictment did not identify the six companies, but a source familiar with the investigation, as well as court filings in several civil lawsuits, indicated that they were Cisco Systems, Motorola Solutions, Fujitsu, Quintel Technology, T-Mobile and CNEX Labs.
“The new charges in this case relate to the alleged efforts of Huawei and several of its subsidiaries, both in the US. UU. As in the People's Republic of China, for decades, for improperly appropriating intellectual property, including six American technology companies, in an effort to grow and operate the Huawei business, "the Justice Department said in a press release .
The charges add more weight to Washington's campaign of pressure against Huawei, which is already banned from buying many US products and that the Trump administration considers a threat to national security. The escalation is also part of the administration's attempt to take strong measures against what it says is a pattern of espionage and robbery destined to give Beijing a technological advantage.
On Monday, four members of the Chinese army They were accused of hacking Equifax, one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the country, and stealing trade secrets and personal data of some 145 million Americans in 2017.
Also on Thursday, the Commerce Department extended the temporary license that allows US companies to continue doing business with Huawei. It will now expire in April.
The new accusation goes beyond the previous allegations of the Department of Justice for theft of trade secrets and sanctions violations.
It applies a federal organized crime law that has historically been used to bring down mafia leaders and gang lords and allows the government to press charges that would otherwise be outside the statute of limitations. According to the Department of Justice, the criminal conspiracy that Huawei is accused of has been carried out since at least 1999.
Huawei officials argued that the latest charges were not new accusations and appeared to be part of a larger campaign against the company. He hopes he will be exonerated in the criminal justice system, said Andy Purdy, Huawei's chief of security in the United States.
He said the US government UU. He was trying to harm Huawei by pressing the allies not to use their equipment and trying to block US companies from selling parts to the Chinese firm. Both campaigns will ultimately harm the United States, Purdy said, by eliminating jobs in the United States and reducing competition in the telecommunications industry.
He said the US government was involved in a "campaign to bomb Huawei out of existence," and added: "It seems that the United States is not thinking about the importance of this."
The accusation portrays Huawei as organizing a constant, if not sophisticated, campaign to steal trade secrets. For example, the accusation alleged that in 2004, a Huawei employee sneaked back to a Chicago trade show to steal a competitor's technology.
The employee "was discovered in the middle of the night after the program closed for the day at the booth of a technology company,quot; and was found "removing the cover of a network device and taking pictures of the circuits inside,quot; . The individual wore a badge that listed his employer as "Weihua," an anagram of Huawei, according to the indictment.
In another episode, prosecutors say, Huawei planned "countermeasures,quot; against a company that manufactures data storage technology. He invited the firm's leaders to make a presentation about their plans, then requested a copy of the slides used in the presentation and "immediately,quot; shared it with the engineers of their subsidiary who work on a competing product, according to the indictment .
Huawei has had legal disputes with several of the companies that are accused of stealing. Cisco, a computer network equipment manufacturer in San Jose, California, He sued Huawei in 2003, claiming that the Chinese company infringed numerous patents and illegally copied its source code and software documentation. The lawsuit was withdrawn approximately one year later in exchange for a promise of product changes by Huawei.
Quintel sued Huawei in 2015, claiming it had stolen its antenna technology. The dispute was resolved in 2018. Motorola settled intellectual property lawsuits with the Chinese company in 2011. T-Mobile was named in the previous charges against Huawei, when prosecutors alleged that the manufacturer had tried to steal details about a robot, called Tappy, used by the wireless operator.
Prosecutors also accused Huawei of helping the Iranian government install surveillance equipment to monitor and detain anti-government protesters in Tehran in 2009.
Last year, the Department of Justice. He accused Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou of describing an attempt by the company for a decade to steal trade secrets, obstruct a criminal investigation and evade economic sanctions against Iran. Meng was also named in the Justice Department indictment on Thursday.
Ms. Meng is in Canada, out of jail on a bail of 10 million Canadian dollars, or $ 7.5 million, pending extradition to the United States. She is under 24-hour surveillance and must use a GPS tracker on her ankle.
Gary Botting, a leading extradition expert in Canada, said the new charges were unlikely to have much effect on Ms. Meng's case in Canada, since, in her opinion, they were "too little, too late."
The judge in that case has been deliberating on whether extradition would meet a fundamental requirement under Canadian law: that the crime of which Ms. Meng is accused in the United States constitutes a crime in Canada.
While organized crime is not a crime under Canadian law, Mr. Botting said that Canada's extradition treaty with the United States allowed aspects of organized crime to be legal grounds for extradition. And Canadian prosecutors representing the United States may decide to add new charges.
The White House has tried to increase pressure on Huawei for years, with members of Congress from both parties supporting their efforts. The new charges may give more importance to the company's critics at Capitol Hill, who have been pushing to make sure Huawei doesn't have a role in the next generation of wireless networks, known as 5G.
"The accusation paints a condemnatory portrait of an illegitimate organization that lacks respect for the law," said top Senate Intelligence Committee legislators Richard M. Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat.
Under the Trump administration, the Department of Justice has focused on Combat a series of threats that China poses to the United States and its allies in the West, including the theft of trade secrets and espionage, while the country seeks to expand its sphere of economic and military power.
Huawei, whose team feeds telecommunications networks, is at the center of both concerns.
Intelligence community analysts say Huawei can use its network equipment to monitor traffic through a network and potentially engage in illegal surveillance. Purdy, of Huawei, rejected those claims and said that the control of those mobile networks is firmly in the hands of the operators that build and operate them.
Huawei is also the leading provider on all continents, except in North America, of equipment for 5G networks, which will underpin telecommunications and advanced technologies such as driverless cars.
As countries around the world migrate their communications systems to 5G, and as more technological innovation is built, Huawei is in a position to gain a great economic advantage over the US technology giants. UU., Which have been at the forefront of innovation and lately have boosted the US economy.
Attorney General William P. Barr He said in a speech last week that the Chinese government was using "every power lever to expand its participation in the 5G market,quot; because it would gain ground in every technology that 5G then touched.
"Our economic future is at stake," Barr said in a speech during a conference in Washington about the threats that China poses to the United States. "The risk of losing the 5G fight with China should far exceed other considerations."
For years, US intelligence officials have tried to convince companies and governments around the world that Huawei teams could give Beijing access to sensitive communications networks. But that global campaign has failed, as countries like Britain and Saudi Arabia choose to use Huawei equipment in their 5G networks.
In January, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain believed that any risk could be managed and that the company's products could be used in a part of Britain's 5G network. It is said that Germany is close to a decision on whether to allow the company to work in its network as well.
As their global campaign to ban Huawei has failed, US officials have argued that the United States should take aggressive measures to help the world develop an alternative to Huawei products. Barr, in his speech, argued that the United States should consider providing direct or indirect financial support to Nokia and Ericsson, two European companies that are the main competitors of Huawei's network team.
David McCabe and Katie Benner reported from Washington, and Nicole Hong from New York. Dan Bilefsky contributed reports from Montreal and Julian E. Barnes of Washington.