The United States accuses Huawei of organized crime, adding pressure on China

Huawei officials argued that the latest charges were not new accusations and appeared to be part of a larger campaign against the company. He hopes he will be exonerated in the criminal justice system, said Andy Purdy, Huawei's chief of security in the United States.

He said the US government UU. He was trying to harm Huawei by pressing the allies not to use their equipment and trying to block US companies from selling parts to the Chinese firm. Both campaigns will ultimately harm the United States, Purdy said, by eliminating jobs in the United States and reducing competition in the telecommunications industry.

He said the US government was involved in a "campaign to bomb Huawei out of existence," and added: "It seems that the United States is not thinking about the importance of this."

The accusation portrays Huawei as organizing a constant, if not sophisticated, campaign to steal trade secrets. For example, the accusation alleged that in 2004, a Huawei employee sneaked back to a Chicago trade show to steal a competitor's technology.

The employee "was discovered in the middle of the night after the program closed for the day at the booth of a technology company,quot; and was found "removing the cover of a network device and taking pictures of the circuits inside,quot; . The individual wore a badge that listed his employer as "Weihua," an anagram of Huawei, according to the indictment.

In another episode, prosecutors say, Huawei planned "countermeasures,quot; against a company that manufactures data storage technology. He invited the firm's leaders to make a presentation about their plans, then requested a copy of the slides used in the presentation and "immediately,quot; shared it with the engineers of their subsidiary who work on a competing product, according to the indictment .

Huawei has had legal disputes with several of the companies that are accused of stealing. Cisco, a computer network equipment manufacturer in San Jose, California, He sued Huawei in 2003, claiming that the Chinese company infringed numerous patents and illegally copied its source code and software documentation. The lawsuit was withdrawn approximately one year later in exchange for a promise of product changes by Huawei.