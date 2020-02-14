The U.S. Army UU. It aims to spend more than $ 1 billion on a new precision attack missile – Defense Blog

The U.S. Army UU. It plans to invest more than $ 1 billion to develop and test next-generation long-range precision attack missiles designed for the US Army PrSM program. UU.

According to Inside Defense, the Army is projecting that it will buy 1,018 precision attack missiles for $ 1 billion in the entire 2021 year fiscal year defense program.

This new surface-to-surface weapon system will offer enhanced capabilities to attack, neutralize, suppress and destroy targets using indirect missile fires over 499 kilometers. PrSM provides the Joint Force Commander with greater range, lethality, survival and missile loading. These enhanced capabilities are critical for the successful execution of fires in support of multi-domain operations.

The PrSM program will become the new alternatives of the Army's Tactical Missile System (ATACMS). "Prism,quot; will replace the existing inventory of non-insensitive ammunition and ATACMS that comply with the cluster munitions policy.