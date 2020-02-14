The two-year European ban on Manchester City explained | Soccer news

UEFA's background against the punishment of the City and what will happen next

















7:34



Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol explains the background to the European ban on Manchester City and what will happen next

Sky Sports News journalist Kaveh Solhekol explains the background to the European ban on Manchester City and what will happen next

%MINIFYHTML0348e74ed9e3976cdc1ead2b1431e31011% %MINIFYHTML0348e74ed9e3976cdc1ead2b1431e31012%

Manchester City was expelled from UEFA club competitions during the next two seasons after it was discovered that he committed "serious breaches,quot; of financial regulations.

The current Premier League champions, who have also been fined £ 24.9 million, intend to appeal against the sanctions before the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS).

Here, Sky sports answer some of the questions that arise from the situation …

Why has the city been punished?

It has been discovered that the city exaggerated sponsorship revenue and balance information in accounts sent to UEFA between 2012 and 2016. UEFA acted by decision of the Independent Award Chamber of the Club Financial Control Corps (CFCB) afterwards of a hearing held last month.

How did the audience come about?

UEFA opened an investigation into the City following a series of new accusations about the club in the media, led by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

3:10 Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how Man City's European ban could affect the club as a business Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains how Man City's European ban could affect the club as a business

When will the ban be imposed?

In the absence of a successful appeal, the City cannot play in Europe in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

Can you continue in the Champions League this period?

Yes. City have been tied against 13 times European champion, Real Madrid, in the last 16 of this season's competition. The first leg of that draw will be played on February 26 at the Bernabéu, with the return match scheduled for March 10 in Manchester.

May 2014 – The city received a fine of £ 49 million from UEFA, of which £ 32 million were suspended, for breaching the rules of the UEFA Financial Game and were restricted to a team of 21 Champions League players for the 2014-15 season. November 2018 – The German magazine Der Spiegel, citing documents and emails provided by the Football Leaks reporting platform, published a series of articles accusing City of trying to circumvent the FFP rules of European football. City had repeatedly described Der Spiegel's reports as the product of a "clear and organized,quot; attempt to stain his reputation. March 7, 2019 – UEFA announced that it had launched a formal investigation into alleged infringements of the FFP rules by the City following a series of new accusations in the media. The City said in a statement: "Manchester City welcomes the opening of a formal UEFA investigation as an opportunity to end the speculation resulting from illegal hacking and out-of-context publication of City emails. The indictment of financial irregularities is completely false. " The club's published accounts are complete and complete and are a matter of legal and regulatory registration. " March 8 – The Premier League confirmed that it was investigating the City for alleged infringements of FFP. May 16, The chief investigator of the UEFA club's financial control body referred City's case to the UEFA awarding room after the conclusion of his investigation. June 6th – City requested the Court of Arbitration for Sport to dismiss the FFP case brought against them by UEFA. November 15 – City failed in its attempt to kick off UEFA's investigation. February 14, 2020 – The City was expelled from UEFA club competitions during the next two seasons and received a fine of £ 24.9 million after it was discovered that "it committed serious violations of the Club Licensing Regulations and Financial Rules of Fair Play." City announced that they would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

What is fair financial play (FFP)?

UEFA introduced the FFP as an attempt to prevent clubs from falling into serious financial difficulties by spending too much. Clubs are expected to operate within their means and meet balance goals, while deals must be transparent.

What are the rules?

The regulations, which all clubs participating in UEFA competitions must comply with, were drafted in 2009 and introduced at the beginning of the 2011/12 season. Clubs must balance their books over three years. Revenue must be generated by the club, including, for example, the collection of game day, television revenue, advertising, sponsorship, player sales and cash prize.

1:34 SSN news chief Bryan Swanson explains the implications after Man City was expelled from Europe. SSN news chief Bryan Swanson explains the implications after Man City was expelled from Europe.

What are the penalties for breaking the rules?

There are a variety of penalties available for non-compliance. These range from warnings and reprimands, to the disqualification of a competition, the exclusion of future competitions and the dispossession of a title. Fines, point deductions and restrictions in the player registration are also possible.

How could a European ban affect the club?

City has been a regular in the Champions League for the past decade. The absence of European football would result in a significant loss of income. In addition, renowned transfer goals can be deterred and choose rival clubs, while current City players desperate for European glory could question their future.

1:42 Fraser Dainton of SSN is in Etihad while Man City publishes a statement confirming that they will appeal their European ban Fraser Dainton of SSN is in Etihad while Man City publishes a statement confirming that they will appeal their European ban

Who would benefit from the European expulsion from the city?

At the moment, Sheffield United. With City on the way for a result in the top four of the Premier League, UEFA regulations dictate that its place in the Champions League be transferred to the team that finishes fifth, a place currently occupied by the Blades. Tottenham, Manchester United, Everton and Wolves are the main contenders just behind Chris Wilder's side.

How has the city responded?

The city was "disappointed but not surprised,quot; by the findings and called the UEFA process "defective." His first move is to appeal against CAS sanctions as soon as possible.

What happens next?

The club must wait for the outcome of the next appeal process. Currently, the club is not sure how long that will take, but they are prepared to be patient while fighting a perceived injustice.