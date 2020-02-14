The survey of billions of stars in the Milky Way & # 39; could have captured signs of intelligent life & # 39;

A survey of billions of stars in the Milky Way could have captured signs of intelligent life, and amateur astronomers are encouraged to look for them.

SETI Institute experts are developing cutting-edge techniques to detect signatures from space that indicate the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

These calls & # 39; techno-signatures & # 39; they can vary from the chemical composition of a planet's atmosphere to the laser emissions and structures that orbit other stars.

Scroll down to watch the video

A survey of billions of stars in the Milky Way could have captured signs of intelligent life, and amateur astronomers are encouraged to look for them. In the image, the very large matrix

"Determining if we are alone in the universe, as a technologically capable life, is one of the most compelling questions in science," said Tony Beasley, director of the telescope at the Virginia-based National Radio Astronomy Observatory.

SETI scientists plan to develop a system that will & # 39; overlap & # 39; in the so-called Very Large Array (VLA) telescope based in Mexico to provide data for its technology signature search system.

"As the VLA makes its usual scientific observations, this new system will allow additional and important use of the data we are already collecting," added Dr. Beasley.

Ways of life, whether smart or not, should produce detectable indicators, such as large amounts of oxygen, small amounts of methane and a variety of other chemicals, experts said.

Therefore, in addition, scientists are also developing computer models to simulate extraterrestrial environments that can help support future searches for habitable planets and life beyond the solar system.

"The next telescopes in space and on the ground will have the ability to observe the atmospheres of planets the size of the Earth that orbit near cold stars," said NASA astronomer Victoria Meadows.

"Therefore, it is important to understand how to better recognize the signs of habitability and life on these planets."

"These computer models will help us determine if an observed planet is more or less likely to support life."

Meanwhile, the SETI Breakthrough Listen Initiative, which was launched in 2015 to & # 39; listen & # 39; signals of extraterrestrial life, has published almost two petabytes of data from the most complete survey to date on radio broadcasts of the Milky Way.

The organization is now inviting the public to search the data collected from various telescopes around the world and look for signs of intelligent civilizations.

The SETI Breakthrough Listen Initiative, which was launched in 2015 to & # 39; listen & # 39; the signs of extraterrestrial life, has published almost two petabytes of data from the most complete survey to date of the radio broadcasts of the Milky Way, in the photo

& # 39; Throughout human history, we had a limited amount of data to search for life beyond Earth. Then, all we could do was speculate & # 39; & # 39 ;, said the founder of the Breakthrough initiative, Yuri Milner.

"Now, as we are getting a lot of data, we can do real science and, by making this data available to the general public, anyone who wants to know the answer to this profound question can do so too."

The initiatives and strategies to expand the search for extraterrestrial life were presented at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Seattle.