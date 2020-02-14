The star of & # 39; The Walking Dead & # 39 ;, Josh Turner, arrested in Tennessee

%MINIFYHTML07f04f0787cf8c60e3b58a4bbabc5d9311% %MINIFYHTML07f04f0787cf8c60e3b58a4bbabc5d9312%

The actor who starred in 'The Walking Dead', 'Watchmen' and 'Twilight' has been taken to the slammer by the police with an arrest warrant pending for an alleged assault.

Actor Josh Turner He has been arrested in Tennessee after being picked up by the police with an out of state arrest warrant.

According to TMZ, "The Walking Dead"The star was arrested on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Newport on a pending arrest warrant from Oregon for an alleged assault, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office said.

Turner is still in jail while awaiting extradition back to Oregon.

Josh has appeared in 17 episodes of the post apocalyptic horror series. He also had a small role in the HBO series "Watchmen", plus an uncredited part in"Twilight".

The star was previously an aspiring professional wrestler, who fought under the name of Josh & # 39; TKO & # 39; Turner