The star of & # 39; The Flash & # 39; Rick Cosnett comes out as gay

The 36-year-old actor who stars in & # 39; The Vampire Diaries & # 39; and & # 39; The Flash & # 39; He has come out of the closet and promised himself & # 39; live his truth & # 39; everyday.

Rick Cosnett, star of "The Vampire Diaries"Y"The flash", He is gay.

The star, who played Wes Maxfield and Eddie Thawne at the shows, respectively, went to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 13, 2020 to make the announcement, and told fans in a candid video clip: "Dramatic break … I'm gay. "

Cosnett explained that "I just wanted everyone to know because I promised myself to live my truth every day."

"And sometimes, that is something really difficult to do when you have all these subconscious things that you don't even know from childhood and society and of being, you know, just life," he explained. "So there you have it. I'm sure most of you probably knew it anyway."