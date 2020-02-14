Home Entertainment The prisoners broadcast themselves live by assaulting a convicted rapist! (Graphic)

The prisoners broadcast themselves live by assaulting a convicted rapist! (Graphic)

A man recently convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl was brutally beaten inside a British prison. And the inmates broadcast their beating live on social networks.

Here is the GRAPHIC video of his beating.

Three men from North London: Roberto French, 22; Abdisalam Mohamad, 21, and Hilal Mohamed, 22, were convicted on Friday of raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl. Police say he threatened her with a machete, stole it and held her captive.

Police say Roberto held a machete against the teenager's throat while stealing it in front of the other defendants.

