The prisoners broadcast themselves live by assaulting a convicted rapist! (Graphic)

A man recently convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl was brutally beaten inside a British prison. And the inmates broadcast their beating live on social networks.

Here is the GRAPHIC video of his beating.

Three men from North London: Roberto French, 22; Abdisalam Mohamad, 21, and Hilal Mohamed, 22, were convicted on Friday of raping a 16-year-old schoolgirl. Police say he threatened her with a machete, stole it and held her captive.

Police say Roberto held a machete against the teenager's throat while stealing it in front of the other defendants.

Then, the three men forced the boy to practice oral sex with each of them.

The three defendants, who were just over 20 years old, were convicted of rape in the Wood Green Crown Court a week ago, and will be officially sentenced on Thursday, March 19.

But one of the men, Abdisalam Mohamad, had an idea of ​​his sentence early.

Prisoners in the local jail beat him brutally, and Livestreamed transmitted it through social networks.

Here is the GRAPHIC video of his beating.