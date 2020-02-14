The Pennsylvania Department of Health encourages residents to get tested for STDs – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (Up News Info) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is encouraging all residents to get tested for sexually transmitted infections. The health department says that syphilis cases are the highest in the state in more than 20 years.

Testing is easy and confidential, and several local health care providers partner with the state to provide free tests.

