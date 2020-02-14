The new US landmine policy. UU. & # 39; Reverse global progress & # 39; in the demined News

%MINIFYHTMLefbe585be3346158e9958eef90eb910711% %MINIFYHTMLefbe585be3346158e9958eef90eb910712%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, at the end of last month canceled the Obama era ban on the use of antipersonnel landmines.

Trump abandoned the policy because the Department of Defense discovered that restrictions on the use of landmines placed US forces "at a serious disadvantage during the conflict."

In September 2014, President Barack Obama announced the new policy that prohibits the use of land mines, except on the Korean peninsula due to his "unique circumstances."

He promised that the United States would find ways to "ultimately comply with and access the Ottawa Convention,quot; as the United States government prefers to call the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty.

Many experts agree that the new US policy. UU. Using landmines violates international humanitarian law and delays the great progress that has been made towards a world free of landmines.

Organizations such as the Red Cross have issued statements condemning the measure.

Although the Mine Ban Treaty has not been signed by the USA. UU., China or Russia, significant progress has been made towards its objectives.

'More lethal'

The Department of Defense memorandum establishing the new landmine policy was issued on January 31 and signed by United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

It states that the United States Army is required to "regain its competitive advantages by being more lethal, resilient and agile. Area denial systems such as land mines play an important role in enabling these strength attributes."

The United States will only use "non-persistent,quot; landmines, which have a self-destruct mechanism, for defense or on the battlefield. But it will retain a number of "persistent,quot; landmines for training purposes.

However, experts agree that even "non-persistent,quot; landmines have often killed civilians and that their use violates international law.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Mary Wareham, director of defense for Human Rights Watch, said "smart bombs are not the answer. Self-destructive bombs still kill civilians indiscriminately."

The exact circumstances under which the US UU. They can use landmines are still vague. The memorandum states that the military's ability to use landmines "will not have expressed geographical limitations."

World progress

The Mine Ban Treaty has been signed by 164 states. The treaty totally prohibits the use, production, storage and transfer of antipersonnel mines. Its objective is to create a world free of landmines.

The treaty also aims to end existing suffering and prevent future suffering as a result of landmines. It contains strong provisions on compliance mechanisms.

The states that sign the convention accept that they will destroy antipersonnel mines and help the victims of the explosives.

Landmine Monitor Maps 2018 (Courtesy: Cluster and Land Ammunition Monitor)

In the more than 20 years since the signing of the treaty, most signatory states have destroyed their antipersonnel landmines, according to Human Rights Watch.

According to Marianne Schultze, an expert in human rights at the Monitor of Land Ammunition and Clusters, "the world was approaching universalization,quot; in the effort to combat land mines. He called the US announcement to reverse Obama's ban as a "hard blow."

Ken Rutherford, co-founder of the Landmine Survivors Network that lost his legs as a result of a landmine accident, said the main reason why mines violate international humanitarian law is that it is a weapon that does not discriminate between civilians and not civilians.

Because of the provisions that protect victims, Schultze described the treaty as "the only humanitarian treaty that unites human rights issues."

Donor countries and states affected by landmines have contributed approximately $ 699.5 million in support of mine action in 2018, the International Campaign for the Prohibition of Landmines (ICBL) reported.

Despite the great progress in the destruction of landmines worldwide, three states still have more than four million landmines; Ukraine, Greece and Sri Lanka. The only state that currently uses land mines is Myanmar.

According to Wareham, Trump's new landmine policy lowers the international reputation of the United States. She emphasizes the international consensus on the importance of the removal of land mines, as reflected in the large number of states that signed the Mine Ban Treaty.

United States Efforts

According to Schultze, the importance of the reversal of American politics is "enormous." She said: "Despite the fact that the United States has not yet joined the treaty, it is a great advocate of efforts against landmines, especially in terms of stockpile destruction."

Rutherford added that the United States has made the largest financial contribution to efforts against landmines.

"The United States has spent more than the next 10 largest combined taxpayers," he said, adding that he has done more to ban landmines than many countries that have actually signed the Mine Ban Treaty.

Schultze said the reversal of land mines policy by the United States was "a withdrawal to the Cold War tactics."

While Schultze and Rutherford agree that the US is unlikely. UU. Implement your new landmine policy, the fact that you have approved the use of landmines is significant.

Child victims

According to ICBL, the number of civilians killed by landmines each year remains "exceptionally high," and the number of child victims increases.

Schultze notes: "The vast majority of landmine victims are children who play outside and people who collect firewood."

Schultze said that regardless of whether the US UU. Implements the new landmine policy, the recent US rhetoric about landmines is relevant.

According to Wareham, the fact that landmines are designed to maim and that the United States is "violating an international standard,quot; makes the use of landmines immoral.

When journalists asked him if it is "immoral,quot; to use land mines, Esper said at a press conference: "In everything we do, we also want to make sure that these instruments, in this case, land mines, also take into account both job security and the safety of civilians and others after a conflict. "