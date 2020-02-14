The new Hakim Ziyech? Two-year-old Chelsea fan Teddy Brown leaves the Internet stunned! The | Soccer news

Teddy's father, Ryan: "Everyone has been commenting, saying why our scouts did not sign Teddy before signing (Hakim) Ziyech."

















0:20



Chelsea fan Teddy Brown has surprised the Internet with his left foot

Chelsea fan Teddy Brown has surprised the Internet with his left foot

%MINIFYHTMLc8d5e0580b1945cb06db75f6ee8dc0d411% %MINIFYHTMLc8d5e0580b1945cb06db75f6ee8dc0d412%

Chelsea may have already found its new Hakim Ziyech just one day after confirming an agreement to sign the Ajax end …

Take a step forward, Teddy Brown, a two-year-old boy with a left foot wand.

Teddy has been surprising his father Ryan and his mother Daisy with their soccer skills at home, but last week his godfather managed to see him on video.

He hit the ball for the first time with a peach stroke that landed directly in an open washing machine.

On Thursday, Teddy combined football and basketball, kicking his ball in a basketball hoop with his triple version.

Chelsea's official Twitter account watched the video and posted it on its channel for almost 14 million people.

Teddy's father, Ryan, also a Chelsea fan, spoke with Sky sports news, saying: "He has been doing it in the house 24/7.

"One day I was making a cup of tea and Teddy's godfather recorded it. Then, only on Thursday, he did the basketball. We put the clips in a group on Facebook, but once we put it on Twitter and LinkedIn, it exploded.

"Everyone has been commenting, saying why our scouts did not sign Teddy before signing (Hakim) Ziyech!

"Hopefully this leads to a contract!"

You can see more videos of Teddy on his Instagram account @ teddy.brown2017.