The modern family cast has an emotional final table read before the final series

After 11 seasons and 250 episodes, the ABC comedy Modern Family it is coming to its end. The cast and crew met this week for a final reading at the table that left everyone crying, and many stars posted photos on social media to share how emotional the experience was.

Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett) shared a series of photos on Instagram that included one of the entire cast around the table with her scripts in front of them as they smiled at the camera. He also published a photo of the special cake that was made to celebrate the end of the series.

"Our last table said: sad because it is ending but very grateful and happy to be part of this family," Vergara wrote in the caption. "It has been more than I had ever dreamed or deserved❤️ Thank you my modern family🍾🍾🍾 # 11 years."

Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) posted a photo of Modern Family writer Danny Zuker because the reading of the final table was hitting him hard, and she added in his legend that "writers really are the heroes of our program."

Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker) has published numerous photos and videos, including a clip that showed the actor looking at the camera while the cast and crew were around the table behind him. The soundtrack of the video was the song by Trace Adkins You are going to miss this.

Stonestreet also honored Fizbo the Clown, his secondary character in the sitcom, with a series of photos from his childhood in Kansas City, Kansas, and an explanation in the caption about the origin of the clown character.

“Since I can remember, all I always wanted to be was a clown in the circus. My father called me Fizbo, my grandmother made all my clown costumes and my parents allowed me to be the child who raised pigs, played drums, took karate, paid football and occasionally made up and put on wigs, "Stonestreet wrote.

He added that all this led to the moment in 2009 when two writers, Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan, wrote a draft of Modern Family called "Fizbo,quot;, to present to the audience "Fizbo, the clown who will kick you and twist you like a balloon animal."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy) and Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy) also posted photos of the final table read in their Instagram Stories.

Jeremy Maguire (Joe Pritchett) posted a picture with his brother on screen Rico Rodríguez (Manny Delgado), and wrote in the caption that it has been a "great honor,quot; to be Rodriguez's "younger brother,quot;.

Modern Family It also stars Ed O & # 39; Neill as Jay Pritchett, Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy, Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchet. The end of the series of Modern Family airs on April 8 on ABC.



