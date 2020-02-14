The MixtapE! Present the perfect playlist for Valentine's Day

Who feels romantic?

It's officially Valentine's Day, and if you're one of the lucky ones who has special plans tonight, you probably want the perfect set of songs to create the atmosphere. But what should a lover do when he is tired of the same songs that always play at this time of year?

You're lucky. We have you, boo.

Welcome to a very special edition of V-Day of The MixtapE!

From a perhaps obvious choice of Taylor Swift to deep cuts of the tastes of Troye Sivan Y Selena Gomez, we have gathered ten of the most beloved songs of the last year or so. So, whether you're celebrating a new love or another year of desperate devotion, these are the songs that will help keep things fresh this year. You can thank us later.

Oh, and if love is not your thing this year, don't worry. We have some clues down there in the background, only for singles. Because when you see the world faint around you it makes you want to scream, there's nothing like a good song to pity you.