The MixtapE! Present the perfect playlist for Valentine's Day

Who feels romantic?
It's officially Valentine's Day, and if you're one of the lucky ones who has special plans tonight, you probably want the perfect set of songs to create the atmosphere. But what should a lover do when he is tired of the same songs that always play at this time of year?
You're lucky. We have you, boo.
Welcome to a very special edition of V-Day of The MixtapE!
From a perhaps obvious choice of Taylor Swift to deep cuts of the tastes of Troye Sivan Y Selena Gomez, we have gathered ten of the most beloved songs of the last year or so. So, whether you're celebrating a new love or another year of desperate devotion, these are the songs that will help keep things fresh this year. You can thank us later.
Oh, and if love is not your thing this year, don't worry. We have some clues down there in the background, only for singles. Because when you see the world faint around you it makes you want to scream, there's nothing like a good song to pity you.
Taylor Swift – "Lover,quot;: easily the most romantic song released in the last 12 months, the main song of the seventh studio album of T. Swift is absolutely essential for any Valentine's playlist. Turn out the lights, light a candle and only spend four minutes dancing slowly with the person you love while playing. There is no better way to set the tone for the next night.
Troye Sivan – "Lucky Strike,quot;: this deep cut Flowering, the pop prince's LP 2018, is as dreamy as it seems. The bright portion of synth-pop finds Troye singing the praises of the boy who "knows how to love me better,quot; before repeatedly begging his lover to "tell me all the ways to love you." Fainting.
Tiana Major9 Y EARTH – "Collide,quot;: This collaboration between the British soul singer and the Atlanta hip-hip duo for the Queen & Slim The soundtrack is the impressive and slow-recording type of R,amp;B that was made for nights like these.
Victoria Monét – "Momento,quot;: this new song by Ariana Grande& # 39; BFF & # 39; He is the type of aired and inspired 70s R,amp;B that will turn your date night into the "moment of the mother king,quot; that sings.
Harry Styles – "Adore You,quot;: allow Britpop heartbreaker to take things to an extremely funky territory with this single from their excellent 2019 album Fine Line, an ode to absolute devotion.
Katy Perry – "Harleys in Hawaii,quot;: This tropical pop delight was criminally overlooked when Katy left her in October, but is ready for a resurrection now that love is in the air. Consider this adult sequel to "Teenage Dream,quot; as a good backup we can give this great song.
Selena Gomez With. 6 LACK – "Crowded Room,quot;: this song from Selena's new album Rare It was an immediate highlight. She sounds at home in the R,amp;B production that expertly interpolates Cassie "Me & U,quot; classic, and 6LACK offers such a romantic verse.
Tove Lo – "Sweettalk my heart,quot;: in this song from the Swedish album of the dark pop queen of 2019 Sunshine kitty, he begs his lover to tell him all the things he wants to hear, even if they are not true. Get lost in the first level electro-pop production.
Teyana Taylor With. Kehlani – "Morning,quot;: this collaboration between the two, launched before the next Teyana 2020 LP The album, is the kind of sensual R,amp;B that will make anyone who listens to be pregnant, whether it is a biological possibility or not.
Maren morris – "The Bones,quot;: sometimes you need a reminder that love can survive difficult times when the foundation is solid. Let this excellent single leave the album of Maren 2019 Girl be that reminder
Bitter bonus tracks: So, are you alone and plan to avoid commercial vacations that you are convinced you just created to sell greeting cards? Then, sympathize with these five excellent songs out of love.
Lauv Y Troye Sivan – "I'm so tired …": What are the two pop princes tired of? Why, love songs, of course.
Kim Petras – "It reminds me,quot;: What to do when everything reminds you of that ex? That's what Kim asks in this remarkably relatable new bop.
Carly Rae Jepsen – "Let & # 39; s Be Friends,quot;: Carly goes straight to the point in this pointy pop delight. "Let's be friends and never talk again," he tells his appointment. We love a queen who says it as it is.
Sam smith – "How do you sleep?": While Sam tries to move on, they wonder how he who did them wrong can live with himself in a brilliant dance-pop production that is undoubtedly excellent.
Mahalia With. She mai – "What You Did,quot;: UK singers make it clear that this time there is no forgiveness in this R,amp;B song. Let me give you the strength you need when that ex-trivial tries to crawl back.
Happy Valentines Day!
