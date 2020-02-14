The main Democratic presidential candidates consider the California primary elections as the key to the nomination

%MINIFYHTMLdd8e2e4af18ef917d66bc6b241513b0011% %MINIFYHTMLdd8e2e4af18ef917d66bc6b241513b0012%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – With less than a month to the California primary elections, presidential candidates are now making their presence more common in the Bay Area.

"For the first time in my life, the California primary could be decisive," said Heather Rosmarin, a Michael Bloomberg campaign volunteer who opened a campaign office in Pleasant Hill Thursday night.

California's primary elections will be held on March 3, much earlier than in the past. It is an effort for the state to have more influence in the elections.

Bloomberg appeared in the news on Thursday. The president called it a "mass of 5 feet and 4 feet of dead energy,quot; on Twitter.

Bloomberg responded, tweeting that the president was a "barking carnival clown."

"It's New York all the time," said Mary Horton, a Bloomberg supporter. "Likewise. And that's how the game will have to be played."

Pete Buttigieg will be in the Bay Area on Friday for a fundraiser and told KPIX on Wednesday that he recognizes that the primaries of this state are important.

"California (has) a fundamental role to play in deciding the course of this nomination," Buttigieg said. "This is our chance, our only chance to defeat Donald Trump."

Bernie Sanders will be in Richmond on Monday for a voting rally. On Thursday, he shot PG,amp;E, and released a video accusing the power company of "greed and corruption."

As for the Bay Area Republicans, the primaries may not be as important, said Matt Shupe of the Republican Party of Contra Costa.

He says his Republican colleagues believe that recent political trial procedures will harm Democrats.

"I don't think the primaries mean as much to the Republicans as the general elections," Shupe said.

"In Contra Costa County, we have seen an increase in the Republican record by around three thousand people in recent months. And our fundraising is also skyrocketing. Therefore, I think people will be quite surprised by the Republican performance in November. "