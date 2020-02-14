The local-minded coach helps the community break the delay – Up News Info Detroit

– Local-minded coach Kristy Love is helping the community unlearn bad habits and address procrastination with a four-week online course and an individual training program.

Love has been teaching the power of affirmations and mentality in communities for the past four years.

"Many of us can have goals, but then we put them in our notebooks and they will literally stay there for months," said Love.

She says that in the whole community there is lack of motivation, lack of abundance and lack of desire to do the job.

“I go in and teach urban communities how to make the mentality work first and then help them create a strategic plan on how to achieve their goals. You cannot work on your goals with the old mentality. That never works, this time you must be open to know that there are endless possibilities for you, ”said Love.

Here are the benefits of the Procrastination Plan:

Discover what kind of procrastinator you are

Identify the root cause of your procrastination

Learn to reprogram your mentality

Implement new techniques and activities to eliminate procrastination.

Exercise books, videos and worksheets available.

For more information or to register, visit here.

