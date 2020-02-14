The last group of Rising Stars highlights major flaws with the NBA era game Draft

The day he was selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Warriors, former Villanova striker Eric Paschall was 22 years old and another birthday was coming in less than five months. Most league teams choose an age-old beauty policy, so they had to wait for another 45 players to announce before hearing their own name.

The day he was elected to represent the U.S.-born contingent. UU. Of the league during the All-Star weekend in the annual Rising Stars game, he was 23 years old and averaged 13.5 points to rank sixth in the score among all the rookies in the league.

The NBA teams are obsessed with the age of the players when it is time to make their annual draft every June, and the game Rising Stars offers further proof that this approach to the draft might not always be the best.

The average age of the 10 best selections in the draft last June was 19.5. There is nothing particularly bad about that, given that some of the players chosen were Zion Williamson (18 at the time), Ja Morant (20) and RJ Barrett (19). However, when the Suns executed an exchange with the Timberwolves for the No. 11 pick and the opportunity to recruit Cameron Johnson, a player who was 23 (gasping!) On draft night, the movement received a hysterical response. .

This was no doubt about his ability. It was because he was, well, old.

SB Nation said Johnson did not have "enough potential to guarantee such a high selection." Bleacher Report called Johnson the "anti-rising perspective of this draft." Sports Illustrated wrote: "He's already 23 years old." Almost all analyzes recognized that Johnson is an elite shooter, and almost all mentioned reasonable concerns about his possible defensive problems and the lack of great strength. However, the most common criticism was Johnson's age.

Paschall's age was a factor to be selected in the second round, although he brought many qualities that the NBA covets: hardness, the ability to defend multiple positions, long-distance shooting, a lot of experience gaining. He is one of the four players in the game Rising Stars who spent four seasons in college. (Technically, Kendrick Nunn of the Heat, who transferred from Illinois to Oakland, spent five). Three others played three seasons, including Brandon Clarke of Memphis, who also spent four years in college after the transfer. Of the 21 players selected for the game, 12 played several seasons at the university.

"It is strictly the impact of analytics," an Eastern Conference staff executive told Sporting News. "Many teams moved for data to increase their decision-making, and age always comes back as the biggest predictor of success in the NBA. So now more younger boys come in, and there is a deeper group to choose from."

"On the surface, it's a good idea, but most of the boys just aren't ready. So that's why you see all these guys being exchanged."

Is the NBA writing form working for teams that follow that course? It seems not. We are in the fourth season since the 2016 draft was made. Of the 30 players chosen in the first round of that season, 20 are no longer with their original teams. Eighteen of them have been exchanged. One was released completely. One was exchanged and released.

Interestingly, of the 10 players who still had their original teams, only one played his rookie season as a teenager, Jamal Murray, of Denver, and the average age of those players was 21.

A Western Conference staff executive explained to Sporting News that the main reason why teams are so obsessed with recruiting younger players is related to the contract. If a selected player becomes valued, the team has, through the years of the player's rookie cap and the subsequent advantages of the free agency of the recruiting team, the opportunity to comfortably retain that player for eight years.

For a team that recruits the player at age 19, that covers until he is in his best years in the NBA. If he enters at age 23, control takes him at age 30, when players generally decrease.

"That is the difference there. That is the commercial element of the whole matter," said the staff man. "Our league has such a young tendency that every year a new boy breaks our record for the youngest player to wear our shirt. We discovered that as a league, by the time you become a senior in college, we evaluate you properly after four years , and if you are physically in the bucket of who you are who you are, your game probably does not have much greater growth.

"All these things have to be evaluated individually. We try not only to give a pass to a young boy. There are many imperfect players and imperfect people, and you cannot say that he is young."

However, not everyone in the main office in the league agrees with that in principle. The Eastern Conference executive responded that there is nothing undesirable in controlling a player in the early 30s, especially since a player who enters their 20s is more likely to be physically mature.

The idea that players are fully trained after extended university careers has been contradicted by the experience of countless players over the past decade. Draymond Green, Khris Middleton, Klay Thompson, Fred VanVleet, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard may seem exceptions, but younger surprise hits like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach LaVine, Kelly Oubre, Steven Adams and Bam Adebayo are equally rare.

The current NBA champion, Raptors, defeated the Warriors with an eight-man rotation that included not a single player who entered the league as a teenager. Only three of the eight, Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard, entered at age 20, and the average age in their rookie years was 21.5. The Warriors were a little younger, with an average rookie age of 21.2 years and two players, DeMarcus Cousins ​​and Kevon Looney, who entered the league as teenagers.

This does not mean that players entering adolescence do not have great success. LeBron James and Kevin Durant are obvious examples of superstars who followed that course. They were extraordinary talents whose potential was clearly established. That's why James was the number 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and Durant was number 2 in 2007, directly after another teenage phenomenon, Greg Oden.

The facts do not support the league's assumption that the players ended up making significant improvements by the time they turn 22. Lillard was elected No. 6 overall at age 22 in the 2012 draft, averaged 19.0 points as a 22-year-old rookie and then increased his average score in four consecutive seasons. This year, at 29, he is producing the best results of 29.5 points and 7.9 assists per game. VanVleet was not even recruited after four years at Wichita State, which included an appearance in the Final Four in his first year and a regular unbeaten season as a second year student. He averaged 2.9 points as a rookie. He is getting 18.0 points and 6.8 assists per game in his fourth season.

"Every time you choose a selection in the draft, you will always face an election. But forget the potential versus production. What you need to focus on first is talent," Fran Fraschilla, who analyzes the draft for ESPN, will He told SN. "They made fun of Buddy Hield as an election, but he's a very good NBA talent. I don't want to say he's a star, but the guy averaged 20 points in a team close to the playoffs. The factor that matters most is talent. of the NBA. " "

Hield is another who, although he entered the league at age 24, almost doubled his scoring average in his third league season.

What will Johnson become? He is averaging 7.7 points in 19.8 minutes per game and shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. That is within the same range as established stars like Lillard, Kemba Walker and Paul George.

"Cameron Johnson turned 11, and what is the instant reaction of every person who looks, that's all? It's like, & # 39; Wow, what the hell are they doing? & # 39;" said the staff man from the east. "Maybe they are in a different cycle of a team, they don't want to wait for a player to contribute, they want someone ready to go and they can connect it. It doesn't happen anymore, so surprise everyone when it happens

"That guy can be a good player. They might really need it. It's easy to see him in a vacuum. There's more."