The Kobe family is selling tickets for the Staples Center memorial service!

Kobe Bryant's memorial service will be held next weekend, and there is already controversy.

In a shocking move, the Lakers' organization and Kobe's family have decided to sell tickets for the event, instead of giving them away. The money they earn will supposedly be given to charity. But the Lakers are not selling them to the public, the Lakers season ticket holder will get the first prizes on the tickets, which can cost more than $ 200 each.

This is how TMZ reports:

We are told that tickets will be available to the general public, although there will be a number of guests who will receive tickets first, including family, friends, players, NBA officials and, as we are told, seasonal ticket holders. They tell us that the remaining seats will be sold to the public at a price that reflects the memories of Kobe and Gigi. We are told that one of the options discussed was selling the bowl seats above $ 24.02: 24 representing the number of Kobe and 2 representing that of Gigi. Net income will go to a charity selected by the family. Whatever the price, our sources say it will reflect and honor Kobe and Gigi.

People on Twitter are not very happy with the idea of ​​forcing Kobe fans to have to pay to go to the memorial service.

Michael Jackson's service and Nipsey Hussle's service, both at the Staples Center, were free.