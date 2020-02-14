Home Entertainment The Kobe family is selling tickets for the Staples Center memorial service!

The Kobe family is selling tickets for the Staples Center memorial service!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Kobe Bryant's memorial service will be held next weekend, and there is already controversy.

In a shocking move, the Lakers' organization and Kobe's family have decided to sell tickets for the event, instead of giving them away. The money they earn will supposedly be given to charity. But the Lakers are not selling them to the public, the Lakers season ticket holder will get the first prizes on the tickets, which can cost more than $ 200 each.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©