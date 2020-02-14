The Kobe Bryant tragedy inspires Amber Rose to move forward with the face tattoo

Instagram

During a session with & # 39; One On One With Keyshia Cole & # 39 ;, the model explains the reason behind her decision to write the names of her children, Bash and Slash, on the forehead.

Amber rose& # 39; s not regretting his new shocking face tattoo, revealing the deceased Kobe Bryant He inspired the ink.

The model had the names of her children Bash and Slash on the forehead and during a session with "One On One With Keyshia Cole"He explained how the death of the basketball player led her to make the decision.

"I have to be honest, and I don't want this to sound cheesy or whatever, but after Kobe died … it made me reflect on my life," he shared. "And I don't want people to say & # 39; Oh Kobe died and you went to get a tattoo … & # 39; but it was something like that."

Rose added that her father's cancer battle was also part of his decision: "My father had cancer when he was 40 years old," he added. "And he went through remission and it's good, but he almost died and I'm 36 years old and I said, & # 39; I've been waiting for this tattoo for a long time & # 39;".

"Life is very short, just do it. Just live your best life … I'm happy to have done it."