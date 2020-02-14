The judge awaits the claim for copyright infringement of Yellowcard against Juice Wrld

Yellowcard's lawsuit against the late rapper Juice Wrld, who alleges that the rapper's song "Lucid Dreams,quot; violated his 2006 song "Holly Wood Died," was temporarily put on hold.

The United States District Judge, Consuelo B. Marshall, ordered a suspension until a representative of Juice Wrld's estate could be appointed.

Juice Wrld passed away on December 8. The Cook County coroner's office ruled that the cause of his cause of death was an accidental overdose, and determined that he "died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity."

"It has been falsely reported that Yellowcard is demanding a specific amount of damages," said a representative of the claims that they were suing for $ 15 million in December. "They simply look for what the law allows and what the parties in their position have looked for in similar cases, which at this time is not determined."

The representative continued: "My clients are certainly divided about proceeding and understand the optics involved. But it is important to remember that this lawsuit was filed before this tragic event, and it was filed because all the defendants (and there are 2 other writers) and several music publishers and record labels), benefited from what we believe was a clear copy and infraction of Yellowcard's work. "