The judge awaits the claim for copyright infringement of Yellowcard against Juice Wrld

Bradley Lamb
Yellowcard's lawsuit against the late rapper Juice Wrld, who alleges that the rapper's song "Lucid Dreams,quot; violated his 2006 song "Holly Wood Died," was temporarily put on hold.

The United States District Judge, Consuelo B. Marshall, ordered a suspension until a representative of Juice Wrld's estate could be appointed.

Juice Wrld passed away on December 8. The Cook County coroner's office ruled that the cause of his cause of death was an accidental overdose, and determined that he "died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity."

