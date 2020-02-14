The judge allows state prosecutor Kim Foxx to continue using a private lawyer in the Jussie Smollett probe – Up News Info Chicago

%MINIFYHTMLf5ca1675021b08170e3e908241c13bec11% %MINIFYHTMLf5ca1675021b08170e3e908241c13bec12%

A Cook County judge has ruled that state prosecutor Kim Foxx can continue to use taxpayer money to hire a private attorney to represent her in a special investigation by the prosecutor in the Jussie Smollett case.

The retired appeals judge Sheila O'Brien, who successfully requested the investigation of the special prosecutor, had asked Judge Michael Toomin to ban Foxx from hiring an outside attorney to represent her at the expense of the taxpayer, arguing that the Illinois attorney general You must represent the state attorney in such matters.

However, Foxx's office has argued that it has explicit legal authority to hire private attorneys to help it handle complex matters. Her office has hired former federal judge Rubén Castillo and a team of lawyers from the Akerman LLP law firm to help her while special prosecutor Dan Webb investigates the entire Smollett case.

On Friday, Toomin ruled that it was appropriate for Foxx to use a private attorney in the taxpayer's dime.

Toomin also ruled that O & # 39; Brien could no longer submit any additional request in the case unless he can prove that he has reason to do so.

“I respect the court ruling. Judge Toomin is an excellent judge, "said O & # 39; Brien after the ruling.

O & # 39; Brien said that Toomin's decision essentially means that special prosecutor Dan Webb "will be the person who will take this ball and run with it."

Foxx's office said O & # 39; Brien's request to ban him from hiring an outside attorney was "inappropriate, unjustified and without merit."

The state attorney's office said it is fully cooperating with Webb's investigation.

Last August, Toomin appointed Webb, a former federal prosecutor, as special prosecutor in the Smollett case; Entrusting him not only to investigate the handling of the case by Foxx, but to decide whether Smollett should be prosecuted further for allegedly organizing a false hate crime against himself.

Earlier this week, a special grand jury accused Smollett of six counts of disorderly conduct, accusing him of submitting false police reports that claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

In a statement, the Webb office said Smollett submitted four separate false police reports claiming he was the victim of a hate crime.

"The grand jury investigation revealed that Jussie Smollett planned and participated in an organized hate crime attack, and then made numerous false statements to Chicago Police Department officials on multiple occasions, reporting a heinous hate crime that he, in fact, I knew it hadn't happened, "Webb said in a statement.

Cook County prosecutors last year dropped 16 charges of disorderly conduct against Smollett, just over a month after Chicago police accused him of orchestrating a hoax because he was upset with his salary on the "Empire,quot; television show. .

Webb said his investigation of the case led him to disagree with the way Foxx's office resolved the case.

Webb said the Cook County State Attorney’s office was unable to provide any evidence that last year’s decision to dismiss charges against Smollett was handled similarly to other cases.

"The CCSAO has not been able to provide the (Office of the Special Prosecutor) with documentary evidence that, in dismissing the Smollett case in the terms presented in court on March 26, 2019, the CCSAO relied on other similar case provisions before the Smollett case that would justify this provision, ”Webb wrote.

In March 2019, Foxx said: "This case was handled like the other cases that have gone through our alternative prosecution model."

Webb asked for examples of those similar cases, and so did Up News Info 2. We couldn't find any, and neither did Webb.

However, Webb said his office has not reached any conclusion about whether someone in Foxx's office incurred irregularities, and said part of his investigation is still open.