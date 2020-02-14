The Italian FA is ready to present the & # 39; challenge & # 39; VAR in Serie A | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML139892a2207bf2f26b030f6924d4d89f11% %MINIFYHTML139892a2207bf2f26b030f6924d4d89f12%





Series A presented VAR at the beginning of the 2017/18 season

The Italian FA has said it is ready to experiment with the introduction of a "challenge,quot; tennis style in VAR where teams can request the use of technology in arbitration decisions.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Italian Football Federation announced that it had contacted the IFAB legislative body for a change in the protocol after receiving multiple calls from Serie A clubs to give managers a contribution in the review process

Series A introduced the VAR system at the beginning of the 2017/18 seasons, but recently the system has been subject to scrutiny by high-flying managers who felt particularly difficult because of some arbitration decisions.

In response to criticism from the heads of Napoli and Lazio, Rino Gattuso and Simone Inzaghi after the games last week, FIGC said: "Italy was one of the first countries in the world to experience technology in football."

Napoli chief Rino Gattuso criticized VAR after his team did not receive a penalty for a foul on Arkadiusz Milik during his match against Lecce on Sunday.

"The adoption of VAR by IFAB was preceded by an off-line trial period in the highest Italian category that generated exceptional results, contributing crucially to the implementation of the final protocol.

"Encouraged by the same desire to innovate and with the same spirit of service to the football era, FIGC received requests from numerous Serie A clubs and informally notified FIFA of its availability to experience the use of the challenge, within the term and modality that IFAB will eventually establish.

"This comes with the belief that following the path that we have already begun, we can take football to another dimension, gradually closer to the millions of fans, without tarnishing the authority of the referee, but instead providing concrete help tools ".

VAR has also been the subject of strong criticism in the Premier League

However, IFAB currently has no plans to discuss the introduction of a challenge system as part of the laws of the game at its annual general meeting in Northern Ireland on February 29.

Meanwhile, the president of the Italian FA, Gabriele Gravina, asked design chief Nicola Rizzoli to inform the referees to intensify the review process in the field.

Gravina says that this is "to avoid fueling the controversy that tarnishes the reputation of our league, which is approaching its crucial phase."