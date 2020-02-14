The Hundred: 100,000 tickets sold in the initial allocation | Cricket News





Players were assigned to teams as part of the Hundred Draft

The "strong demand,quot; for The Hundred tickets has resulted in the initial sale of 100,000 in the initial allocation, confirms the ECB

The first round of tickets for Men's Finals Day at Lord & # 39; s, on August 15, are already sold out and the rest will go on general sale on April 8.

A fifth of the tickets purchased so far have been purchased for children under 16, and the current priority window for sales will remain open until February 28.

There are only a few hundred tickets left for the opening game at The Kia Oval, where Oval Invincibles will face Welsh Fire on July 17.

The Day of One Hundred Finals will be played at Lord & # 39; s on August 15

The current sales window remains open until February 28, with tickets available for all other parties during the competition.

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said: "We are glad that the competition has been received so positively by sports fans. Our ambition is always to grow cricket and attract new audiences to the game."

"Our priority now will be to manage the strong demand for tickets along with our desire to see a large number of young families attend. Despite the busy summer sports agenda, The Hundred is being seen as an inescapable summer event."