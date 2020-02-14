The free Philadelphia library is released by eliminating fines for expired books – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – The Free Library of Philadelphia says goodbye to overdue fines. As of Friday, the library has eliminated its customers' collection of fines for books returned after expiration dates.

The Library has also eliminated all past due historical fines from customer records.

"By saying goodbye to the fines, we welcome the almost 88,000 cardholders who currently cannot take full advantage of the library due to the fines," said Siobhan A. Reardon, president and director of the Free Library. "We also anticipate increases in circulation, an increase in new library card subscriptions and more general visits to libraries throughout the city. It will be a positive change in many ways, and I am very proud that we will be one of the systems of the largest libraries in the country to eliminate this penalty. "

The Board of Trustees of the library approved the measure in December and has been training staff on the new technical and logistic process.

While the new policy eliminates fines for overdue materials, rates remain for items that are lost or destroyed.

Customers who do not return the materials before the expiration date will receive reminders and after 30 days, the materials will be considered lost.