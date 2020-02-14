The flight attendant of American Airlines threatened to ARREST a passenger for filming the man hitting the seat

An American Airlines passenger who embarrassed a traveling companion on video when he hit her seat repeatedly after she reclined, said a flight attendant threatened to arrest her.

Passenger Wendi Williams said she was about to be expelled from the flight and was given a "passenger disturbance notice,quot; for refusing to erase her video of the man sitting behind her, according to TMZ.

The warning threatened to take her off the plane and even process her. Williams said he got rid of the video, but then found it in the deleted folder on his phone and posted the video online.

She posted a clip of him continuously pricking her seat on Twitter in a video that divided social media about who was wrong.

American Airlines passenger Wendi Williams said she was about to be expelled from the flight and was given a "passenger disturbance notice,quot; for refusing to delete her video of the man sitting behind her.

Williams has split social media after embarrassing a fellow traveler who, according to her, repeatedly hit his seat when he reclined

Williams was in front of the man, whose seat did not recline on the plane flying from New Orleans Charlotte when asked to lift her seat while he ate.

She says she complied, but she reclined again when he finished her meal and that in response "she hit my seat about nine times."

Williams says he complained to a flight attendant, but despite this, he offered the man a free drink of rum and threatened that Williams would be escorted out of the plane.

Williams said that none of the behaviors listed in the disturbance notice applied to her, which included: & # 39; threatening, intimidating or interfering with a crew member; of smoking; Drink alcoholic beverages not served by a crew member or create an alcohol-related disorder.

She wrote on Twitter: & # 39; I have pain. I have a cervical disc that is not fused, the first one that allows me some mobility. "It is scary because it is this type of injury that could cause it. I am grateful for the limited movement that I still have and should not have had to endure repeated blows. "

He said he described the incident as an "assault,quot; and said he wanted to find out the identity of the man and press charges.

Williams claims that a flight attendant offered the man a free rum drink despite his complaints about him

Williams tweeted: "The airline really did not accept any guilt, although he apologized and said that what happened was wrong, that's all."

The dispute has sparked a debate about the plane's label on social networks. While some backed Williams and condemned the man's behavior, others questioned whether she should have reclined her seat in the first place.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian intervened in the debate over the plane's tag on Friday when he told CNBC that passengers should ask permission from the person sitting behind them to sit back, and that he never reclines.

Tag expert William Hanson gave his verdict on Thursday when he said: & # 39; Two mistakes don't make a right. We can all agree that it is irritating when the passenger in the front rests, but has the right to do so. The only time it is wrong is when the food service is still running and has not yet cleared.