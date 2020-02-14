The far-right suspects in Germany planned to attack Muslims and refugees | Germany news

German police have arrested 12 men suspected of establishing a far-right organization with the aim of carrying out attacks against politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims, the Federal Prosecutor's Office (GBA) said.

Prosecutors said four of the suspects arrested on Friday had established a "terrorist organization,quot; in September last year and had met and contacted regularly by phone, online forums and in chat groups.

The other eight men were arrested on suspicion of supporting the organization with money and weapons, the GBA said.

The suspects wanted their attacks to create havoc and an atmosphere of fear that resembles a civil war, he added.

"The goal of the organization was to shake and eventually destroy the democratic system and social cohesion of the federal republic," said the GBA.

"In order to create conditions that resemble a civil war, attacks were planned that were not yet concrete against politicians, asylum seekers and members of the Muslim faith."

The German government launched an offensive against right-wing political violence last year in response to an increase in hate crimes.

The new measures approved after the murder of a pro-immigration politician and a deadly attack in a synagogue and kebab shop in Halle by an anti-Semitic gunman include stricter rules, gun ownership laws and stricter control of the speech of I hate online.

The government has said that about 90 percent of the 1,800 incidents recorded against Jews last year were committed by people defending views from the extreme right.

Germany's national intelligence agency estimates there are about 24,100 "right-wing extremists,quot; in Germany, about half of which are potentially violent.

There is a growing concern about the influence of the extreme right in Germany, following a recent political scandal that saw the main parties collaborate with the nationalists. Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) in a local election: a movement that Chancellor Angela Merkel called "unforgivable."

According to the government, there were almost 9,000 attacks by extreme right groups and individuals in the first half of 2019, an increase of almost 1,000 compared to the same period last year.