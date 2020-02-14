The dog The bounty hunter says he is almost ready to find love again after the death of Beth Chapman

%MINIFYHTML3f420a09b6ce016e28209a260debe9fe11% %MINIFYHTML3f420a09b6ce016e28209a260debe9fe12%

The love of his life, Beth Chapman passed away months ago, but it seems that Dog the Bounty Chapman might be ready to find love again. The man discussed where he is in regards to his grieving process and whether or not he plans to have an appointment soon.

This, however, occurs after he already had a relationship with old friend Moon Angell and even proposed him to outrage many people online, but also his own daughters who disapproved of his romance.

But now, as far as the public knows, he and Moon are no longer an article.

It has been eight months since Beth passed away after losing the battle against throat cancer and it turns out that he is almost ready to go out again.

During a new interview for Entertainment Tonight, he said: ‘Maybe I can go out with a girl and eat and just go out a little, if that's a date. Where do you go today? I have forgotten! & # 39;

The reality television star was trying to joke about dating, but he admitted that he is still very heartbroken about Beth's death and that he misses her a lot.

"Eight months, that's the worst part, it seems like yesterday and they say,quot; time heals all wounds. "No, it doesn't. (Strange) Your comments, your touch, your smell. Your breath, she," I'm going to hire a real bounty hunter if you don't catch this guy. "She teases me (saying):" We say the blessing before eating. "

Dog also confessed that it is also really difficult for him to admit that she was his everything since I am such a macho man. But she was the glue that held my whole family together. So now I have to redo it and re-engage everyone, and now we are all kinds of fights. "



