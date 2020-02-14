The "Crown Law,quot; of the representative Rena Moran seeks to ban hair discrimination – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML088e23eab2e1c9d9e8a7c3dcb89bfc1111% %MINIFYHTML088e23eab2e1c9d9e8a7c3dcb89bfc1112%

– A state legislator wants to prevent Minnesotans from being discriminated against because of their hair.

It's a topic that grows in conversation throughout the country, and a state legislator says it's time for clarification when it comes to natural hairstyles.

It was a bustling Thursday afternoon at Get Gorgeous in St. Paul. Haniya Hopson has been sitting in a lounge chair for six and a half hours getting braids. His mother, Hawanya Hopson, sits nearby.

%MINIFYHTML088e23eab2e1c9d9e8a7c3dcb89bfc1113% %MINIFYHTML088e23eab2e1c9d9e8a7c3dcb89bfc1114%

"It takes time, it takes a lot of money, a lot of product is needed, and we worry about how we appear," said Hawanya Hopson.

%MINIFYHTML088e23eab2e1c9d9e8a7c3dcb89bfc1115% %MINIFYHTML088e23eab2e1c9d9e8a7c3dcb89bfc1116%

And he says that the appearance can be complicated when it comes to certain social standards, such as when it was his daughter's old animation team.

"They told me that I needed to have it in a ponytail and needed to straighten it, curl it or have it in a certain way and put the bow in a certain way," Haniya Hopson said.

In Texas, a future graduate was told that he could not walk at graduation because of his hair. It was that story that triggered the action of a legislator from San Pablo. Representative Rena Moran tells Up News Info that she used to straighten her hair.

“This year I just said,‘ You know what? This is part of who I am, this is part of our culture. You have to hug him and love him, "said Rep. Moran.

She is proposing a bill that would specify that Minnesotans cannot be discriminated against for hairstyles, such as strands, braids or natural curls. She says that natural hair should be a freedom.

"It is really important for me to be part of helping girls, boys feel good about themselves, who they are and believe that their hair is a beautiful part of who they are," said Representative Moran.

She plans to present her bill to the judicial committee, which should happen next week.

California and New York have passed laws to protect natural hairstyles. Five other states, including Wisconsin, are also considering the prohibition of discrimination.

Melissa T., from the Minneapolis Beauty Salon, expressed her opinion on the "Crown Law,quot;:

In my experience, I have not seen an obvious discrimination based on the texture of the hair, but what I witnessed all the time is that black women with natural hair change their texture so as not to be discriminated against. They can straighten their hair for a job interview or a great presentation, and they don't feel comfortable with their hair in a natural state or a more "ethnic,quot; style until they secure the position. Black women do not want their hair to be a distraction from their qualifications and they want to be judged on their merit, not their appearance. Although natural hair and curly hairstyles have become more common in the workplace, there is still a perception that straight hair is more "professional." My personal belief is that black women repress a part of themselves when they feel the need to alter or adjust a part of their appearance to be tastier. The individual must be able to express themselves through their hair as they see fit.