The Celtics plan to withdraw No. 5 from Kevin Garnett next season

The Celtics-Clippers game on Thursday night featured a surprise announcement: jersey number 5 of retired forward Kevin Garnett will head to the rafters next season.

%MINIFYHTMLd845c68bd29f4984dbf0c10c48a626d211% %MINIFYHTMLd845c68bd29f4984dbf0c10c48a626d212%

During the first wait time, the video board of the central court abruptly showed the SMPTE color bars for a brief moment before the sand darkened. The screen moved between the colored bars and the images of Garnett, and was finally cut into a collection of moments of Garnett's six-season holding in Boston. The two-minute clip concluded with its number 5, which will fill the empty space next to the number 34 of Paul Pierce.

The announcement received a big ovation from the crowd.

"I feel honored and grateful that my number is withdrawn with the Celtics," Garnett said in a statement. "I will always have immense respect and appreciation for the property, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my former teammates and Celtic Nation!"

The president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, added: "Kevin gave everything he had to the Celtics in every practice, in every game, and his unique combination of energy, intelligence and talent made the best of his teammates and coaches."

Garnett will be the 24th player in the history of the Celtics to have his number retired.