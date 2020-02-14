The California Supreme Court rules that Apple must pay store workers during bag searches

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The California Supreme Court unanimously ruled in San Francisco on Thursday that Apple Inc. workers must be paid for the time they spend checking their bags and iPhones when they leave work.

Mandatory searches, including the waiting time for a supervisor to conduct the investigation, generally take 5 to 20 minutes and sometimes up to 45 minutes, based on the evidence presented in a lawsuit filed against Apple, based in Cupertino, for A group of employees.

The higher court said that the time workers spend on searches qualifies as "hours worked,quot; under state law because employees are under Apple's control and must remain on the premises until the search is completed.

The president of the court, Tani Cantil-Sakauye, wrote: “It is clear that the plaintiffs are subject to Apple's control while they wait and during Apple's exit searches.

"Apple's exit searches are necessary as a practical matter, they occur in the workplace, they imply a significant degree of control, they are imposed primarily for the benefit of Apple and enforced through the threat of discipline," Cantil wrote. Sakauye in the opinion of the court.

The lawsuit was originally filed in the United States District Court in San Francisco, where a federal judge ruled in favor of Apple. After the plaintiffs appealed to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for the US In the US, the appeals court asked the California Supreme Court to decide whether state law requires compensation for search time.

The case will now return to the federal judicial system for completion.

An Apple spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

