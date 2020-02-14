"The biggest thing I've done professionally,quot; – Up News Info Tampa

This night is the night, Survivor: Winners at War opens at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT as a shipwrecked group that includes only returning champions compete for a grand prize of $ 2 million. Returning winners include Boston Rob, Amber Mariano, Sarah Lacina, Yul Kwon and 16 other favorite fans and villains of the 20-year-old series on Up News Info.

Matt Weiss of Up News Info Local spoke with presenter / executive producer Jeff Probst before this season's premiere to discuss the return of Edge Of Extinction, the new Fire Tokens and how it has been to organize this revolutionary program for two full decades.

%MINIFYHTMLb3ef276075f92e741e9abddf6ae86f4c11% %MINIFYHTMLb3ef276075f92e741e9abddf6ae86f4c12%

MW: Hi Jeff, good morning, how are you doing, friend?

JP: Hi, how are you doing?

MW: Doing well. First of all, I just want to say congratulations, another great upcoming season, the twentieth that is unreal. What does that mean to you that this show has this sustained success?

JP: It's really interesting when I personally take a moment and look back at 20 years, two decades of my life and really the greatest thing I've done professionally, how much the program has shaped me. When I started, I was a very different person walking through the jungle in Borneo with Mike Burnett and he has really become … it's hard to separate him from my life. It's all I think about all the time, what we should do next and how we are going to make this game new again without changing it. I notice that I am also in the game in a different way. I am in the human adventure of everything, what are we capable of as people? How would you play this game? He never gets old for me.

MW: Another great thing about Survivor It is now that the program has been underway for so long, that it has become part of the fabric of many families, literally someone could have been born during the first season and now they are in the middle of the university.

JP: Yes, we have been so long, that now it is very common when someone comes and we talk to them about being in the program, they say: & # 39; I started watching when I was six years old with my dad and his family watching and I can not believe I'm sitting in the room with the possibility of being in it. "That becomes a small goal but also speaks of the idea that, when you have so many families, Survivor It has become a familiar vision, so when you have so many children of six, seven, eight, nine, 10 and 11 years of age watching it, dreaming of being in it, and then we are long enough for them to be on, and there are A new six year old looking at that person saying he was six when they started and got on, is great. With the broadcast today it is so easy to go back and see the old seasons, so I met 9-year-old children who have seen the 20 years.

MW: Wow awesome. Moving towards this season. We have Survivor: Winners at War, so we will have all the returning champions. Who were some of the champions who are returning and who personally were more excited to see you have another chance in the game?

JP: The most important question, when we decided to try to make all the winners is, could we get a handful of players? We knew we needed to say no in the past. They were Rob, Amber, Parvati, Yul and Danny. One by one we started calling them and one by one they started saying yes, so once we knew we started having some of the old school players, we knew that the newer players would have to be on board and that's what what happened.

All the people we call who would say they do it on a regular basis and I would say that I can't say yes or no, but what do you think [laughs]. You have to do it, it's the 40th season. Now you have many moms who were not mothers the first time they played, they are leaving their children behind because they want their children to see mom go out and live in the jungle and play this game and it was wonderful. I love that everyone said yes and we had a lot of fun.

MW: And not only the players, but we also have another figure that returns with the Edge of Extinction returning this season. What role does that play now that there are people who have played before but that is a totally new turn for them?

JP: Edge of Extinction is back and back for two reasons, the number one reason is when we call these winners, everyone said: look, I will not leave my family and be the first to leave. I told them that I will not tell them what we are doing, but I can tell you that that is not going to happen. I think all players could read between the lines and they knew there would be a second chance for them. The way Edge of Extinction plays this season is different because it now relates directly to the game. We present this new layer in the form of currency, survivor money called Fire Tokens. Fire tokens work in both Edge of Extinction and in the game. It will be a bit of a supply and demand situation, I have what you need, you have what I want. Even if you are voted, you can still directly impact the game and, in doing so, help yourself to have the opportunity to return to the game.

MW: The great season is approaching, number 40, 20 year anniversary, also a record prize of $ 2 million, so there is much to wait for. Jeff, it's been a pleasure talking to you as always and all the best with Winners at war.

JP: Thanks Matt, I really appreciate it!

Survivor: Winners at War airs on Wednesdays from February 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and streaming on Up News Info All Access. Check your local listings for more information.