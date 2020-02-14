The best movies to see if you are single this Valentine's day

Table for one, please!
Today is Valentine's day, obviously. Among heart-shaped chocolates, bouquets and soft posts on Instagram, it's impossible to ignore that love is in the air … for some people.
If you are single (or, as Emma Watson I would say, "self-associated,quot;) there are still many ways to celebrate the holidays, and one of the best is with a good movie.
Whether you're frankly mad at Cupid today or want to express your feelings because you're a heartbroken romantic, there's a perfect movie to complement your plans tonight.
We also know that some of you celebrate Galentine's Day, and have put together some of the best movies that prove your friendships are as important as finding "The One."
Then, silence those text messages from your mother asking when you are going to find someone and relax with a bowl of popcorn!
Tail: Anti-Valentine
Do those mini teddy bears make you want to scream? Are you still mad at your ex? These movies will remind you that all you need is yourself and that, honestly, dating can be dangerous or cursed.
How to be single
While everyone else is on a dinner reservation for Valentine's Day, you can party with your best friends, like Dakota Johnson Y Rebel Wilson Do in this fun movie.
Universal paintings
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
This fun and funny movie will remind you that even if your ex apparently has moved, it's fine because her new boyfriend is probably totally crazy.
It can also inspire you to write your own Dracula musical.
First Wives Club
If today you get hot with an ex who cheated on you or treated you like crap, then it's time to live indirectly through observation Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton Y Bette Midler cheat your ex husbands.
Girl is gone
Sure, your married friends may be receiving flowers or chocolates today, but do you know what else they can get?
Framed for murder. Not you!
Ready or not
You may not be exchanging votes in the short term, but that also means that you will not end up being the target of your twisted game of hiding and murdering in-laws. Samara Weaving It's in this dark comedy, either.
So really, who is winning?
Midsommar
Salt
Having a meaning means that you approach your family, but if they want to use you as part of their body theft operation, well, maybe it's better that you keep hitting Tinder.
Queue: Galentine's Day
Celebrating tonight with your girlfriends? Between blasting Lizzo songs, these are the happy movies that we recommend you watch together.
Girls trip
Pack your bags because you're heading to New Orleans in this comedy that will remind you that the best relationships are your girlfriends.
Thelma and Louise
Turn on this classic while you hang out with your best friend to toast your literal walk or die friendship.
Romy and Michele High School Meeting
Some of those super love Instagram subtitles you see today? They may be pretending, just like Romy and Michele when they make their best lives, but what you should never pretend is the bond with your friends.
Legally blonde
I oppose to anyone who feels bad about himself just because he is alone today. Whether you're killing him in his career, at school or with his passions, he doesn't need a romantic interest to conquer the world.
Frozen
Spend the day singing along with this iconic Disney movie that teaches you that your most important relationships are with your family and, like Die hard He warned us, you can't trust any man named Hans.
Mike Magic
I mean … we had to include a sweet-eye movie.
Bridesmaids
The romantic comedy par excellence will make you laugh, be thirsty Jon Hamm And appreciate your best friends.
Cola: The hopeless romantic
Listen, we understand, sometimes you just love love and want a good cry. Get your appointments, Ben and Jerry, because these movies range from beautiful romantic comedies to some real tearful.
He just isn't that to you.
This romantic comedy balances the tender love stories that work with some relationships that do not, so it is a safe option to have some romance, but not so much as to end in a disaster.
Beautiful woman
It would be a "big mistake, huge,quot; not to release this citable classic if you're in the mood for one of the best love stories in the cinema.
Crazy stupid love
Three of our movie recommendations include Ryan Gosling, so you can basically pretend it's your date while looking at him and his "Photoshopped,quot; abdominal lift Emma Stone above Dirty Dancing style in this movie
Someone great
If you recently left a serious relationship and do not want to cry, DO. DO NOT. WATCH. IS.
But, if you're in the mood to grab the tissues, use this Netflix original that follows a woman celebrating a last night in New York City with her best friends after she and her nine-year-old boyfriend separate.
La La Land
The almost winning image of the Oscar channels all the magic of being in love with a fantastic musical that will make you cry in the last twenty minutes.
The notebook
The quintessential romantic movie, but why would you do this today?
