The best movies to see if you are single this Valentine's day

Table for one, please!

Today is Valentine's day, obviously. Among heart-shaped chocolates, bouquets and soft posts on Instagram, it's impossible to ignore that love is in the air … for some people.

%MINIFYHTMLddfcb673b79d4db96d70dfd0e42fed5313% %MINIFYHTMLddfcb673b79d4db96d70dfd0e42fed5314%

If you are single (or, as Emma Watson I would say, "self-associated,quot;) there are still many ways to celebrate the holidays, and one of the best is with a good movie.

%MINIFYHTMLddfcb673b79d4db96d70dfd0e42fed5315% %MINIFYHTMLddfcb673b79d4db96d70dfd0e42fed5316%

Whether you're frankly mad at Cupid today or want to express your feelings because you're a heartbroken romantic, there's a perfect movie to complement your plans tonight.

We also know that some of you celebrate Galentine's Day, and have put together some of the best movies that prove your friendships are as important as finding "The One."

Then, silence those text messages from your mother asking when you are going to find someone and relax with a bowl of popcorn!