The Australian government is burning the future of our children | Climate change

%MINIFYHTML4046f1f9b3423e915b6bb5cc8f8929a111% %MINIFYHTML4046f1f9b3423e915b6bb5cc8f8929a112%

Growing up in a small town in Tasmania, Australia, not far from the coast, every summer we spent endless days worrying on the beach, swimming, sunbathing and eating freshly caught fish. I was there again last year with my family, during the Christmas holidays, but this time, instead of enjoying the beach, we spent the holidays stuck to the television screen, watching how small forest fires across the country they quickly turned into huge uncontrollable conflagrations, burning everything well to the coast

My little home state was saved, but we kNow that summer in Australia will never be the same. Not only does it have the annual fire threat grown upbut the Australians are now coming to terms with the fact that their government has no interest in dealing with the causes of this crisis and, in fact, is making it worse.

%MINIFYHTML4046f1f9b3423e915b6bb5cc8f8929a113% %MINIFYHTML4046f1f9b3423e915b6bb5cc8f8929a114%

The fires were not a surprise to the government of the Liberal / National party: there were more frequent and intense fires foretold in an official reporttin 2008. The National Disaster Risk Framework warnd that "With the momentum of a changing climate, there is a growing potential for some natural risks to occur at unimaginable scales, in unprecedented combinations and in unexpected places."

%MINIFYHTML4046f1f9b3423e915b6bb5cc8f8929a115% %MINIFYHTML4046f1f9b3423e915b6bb5cc8f8929a116%

Not less than 2. 3 former fire chiefs and emergency leaders tried to warn the government During months in 2019, more resources were needed to deal with forest fires.

What did the government do?

Some would say "nothing." But in reality, that is not true. In addition to ignoring the warnings of their own fire experts, government officials spent most of their time actively opposing any movement to limitt cldamage damage and prevent forest fires.

Just a few weeks before the eruption of fires across the country, at the December international climate change meeting in Madrid, Australia was one of the few nations that thwarted an agreement on the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, using accounting Tricks to reduce your emission reduction commitment.

This at a time when Australia is one of the largest carbon emitters in the world per person. In absolute terms, in 2017, Australia's participation in global CO2 emissions from domestic fossil fuel use was approximately 1.4 percent. The accounting for fossil fuel exports would raise Australia's global carbon footprint to around 5 percent, making it the fifth largest emitter in the world, despite its relatively small population of 25 million.

One might think that after the summer fires, the government would begin to reduce carbon emissions. On the contrary, while Australia already has four of the 10 larger coal mines in the world, they are planning to open an even bigger one Adani in Queensland, which once in operation, would more than double Australia's carbon-based carbon emissions.

While standing in the incident control center for a statewide forest fire emergency, National Party leader and interim prime minister Michael McCormack Announced that "… Adani keeps going. The fact is that this will lead to more coal exports. We need more coal exports."

Australia recently became the world largest producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas and in 2018 it became the world third largest exporter of CO2 in fossil fuels. While the world heats up quickly, Australia literally throws fuel into the fire.

Comparing Recent and planned coal mining in Australia with Germany, one easily sees the opposite trends. While Germany has been reducing its coal extraction, Australia is moving forward as if climate science were false news.

Without taking into account all environmental predictions, the government continues to launch massive fossil fuel subsidies in the industry, estimated at $ 8 billion annually. Subsidies to solar energy have been withdrawn, on a continent with the highest solar radiation per square meter in the world. Not surprisingly, photovoltaic energy in Australia still provides a lower percentage of electricity than in Germany.

Myopic government environmental policies date back to different interest groups. Powerful mining corporations are making decisions, to the point that even former Liberal Prime Minister John Hewson wrote recently that Prime Minister Scott Morrison is "almost entirely indebted to the fossil fuel lobby."

At the same time, Australia has the third most concentrated media market in the world in the world, with Rupert Murdoch controlling almost 60 percent of daily newspapers. The media have played a key role in putting climate deniers in the government, and maintained a consistent policy In the recent forest fire crisis to argue that climate change is not the key cause.

The Australian government's focus, even now, is on "resilience and adaptation,quot;or, in other words, they tell their citizens "we will continue to exploit, sell and burn fossil fuels, and you better get used to the consequences."

Young Australians are angry. They are rapidly losing the right to enjoy the kind of innocent summers I had when I was young, and this year's forest fire crisis is probably just the beginning of a new reality. In fact, they have the daily view of the busy Australian government burning their future.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.