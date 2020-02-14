The 82-year-old woman's lawsuit against Vicki Gunvalson has been dismissed

A lawsuit filed against former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson for an 82-year-old woman accusing her of fraud has been dismissed.

The legal matter was briefly discussed during the explosive meeting, where she shed some light on it.

During season 14, Kelly Dodd criticized Vicki as a "scammer,quot; during the ladies' trip to Florida.

Vicki replied: "Well, I can't talk about that because we are going to mediation," he said. "But what I will say, anyone who pursues my business, I am the CEO of a large corporation, and I assure thousands and thousands of people, so that anyone suggests that I am fraudulent, a scammer, or anything other than the truth, will be sued. "

The dismissal was good news for Vicki after she left the program after the producers failed to promote her return to the housewife state. Only a day later, her close friend and former co-star Tamra Judge also left the program.