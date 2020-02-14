Texas Rangers to sell Golden Chick, Pluckers and Bahama Bucks at New Globe Life Field in Arlington – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Texas Rangers will host the Los Angeles Angels in the first game at Globe Life Field on March 31, and fans present will have Golden Chick, Pluckers and Bahama Bucks food deals to buy.

The Rangers made the announcement on their Twitter page yesterday, along with the results of a fan survey about a recipe that will be presented when the Texas Rangers play at home.

Still hungry? 🤤 Hope to see our friends from Pluckers, Golden Chick and Bahama Bucks at @GlobeLifeField too! https://t.co/MHdS2WdoAN – Texas Rangers (@Rangers) February 13, 2020

There were almost 5,075 fans who voted in the poll that allowed fans to choose between Stuffed Steak Finger, Rangers Bomb and Brisket Egg Rolls. Brisket Egg Rolls won with 42% of the vote in the 48-hour poll.

The complete list of concessions arriving at the new park is expected to be announced sometime in March.