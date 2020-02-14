Texas mom who left the children at home alone while going to a bar arrested after a 7-year-old boy with medical problems was found dead – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BAY CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The authorities close to Houston said that the mother of a child found dead in January left that child and two others alone while she went to a bar.

Bay City police said Lauren Dean, 26, left home on January 30.

The next day, an officer went to the department on a welfare check for Child Protective Services.

Dean invited an officer inside, but when they reviewed Jordyn Barrera, 7, they discovered that she was dead.

Barrera had been bedridden and not communicative.

He had Down syndrome and cerebral palsy and was in a feeding tube.

Dean faces charges that include abandonment and endangering a child.

His other two children were taken from the apartment.

Bay City is about 80 miles southwest of Houston.