Texas K9 named in honor of the 7-year honorary officer, Abigail Arias, who died last year – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The memory of a 7-year honorary officer will now live within the new K9 of the Freeport Police Department.

K9 Abigail is named after Abigail Arias, who died in November 2019 after a battle against cancer. His dream was to become a policeman.

The Freeport Police Department in southeast Texas made his dream come true by swearing in as an honorary officer in February 2019.

"It is certainly sent by God," Freeport police chief Raymond Garivey said in February. "His story brought together peace officers from around the world in a room and it was a magical moment for all who attended."

He died months after swearing a battle with a Wilms tumor, which is a type of kidney cancer in children.

Now, his memory will remain alive thanks to the new family member of the department, K9 Abigail.

"Abigail's incredible journey and legacy continues from the Heavens," the department wrote on Facebook.

According to the department, the K9 was donated by a group in Alabama that knew the history of Abigail.

Abigail was also appointed honorary agent of the Secret Service. She was also honored by this department after her death.