Texas Democratic candidate for the 24th Jan McDowell Congress District – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML80661d5a394f180744cac3a01b77ceaa11% %MINIFYHTML80661d5a394f180744cac3a01b77ceaa12%

Wake up to freeze on FridaySome areas will fall in the upper 20s. 5 hours ago

%MINIFYHTML80661d5a394f180744cac3a01b77ceaa13% %MINIFYHTML80661d5a394f180744cac3a01b77ceaa14% Missing dog almost 14 years appears in Fort Worth; Reunited with the Houston familyRemi, the five-pound Yorkshire Terrier mix, was picked up by Fort Worth Animal Control last month. A microchip linked Remi with Aaron Webster and his family in Houston. %MINIFYHTML80661d5a394f180744cac3a01b77ceaa15% %MINIFYHTML80661d5a394f180744cac3a01b77ceaa16% 5 hours ago

The Dallas City Council votes for the second fire brigade team to prevent cancer The city's $ 9 million investment will provide 1,750 fire teams (coats and pants) that will allow firefighters to properly clean contaminated protective clothing while remaining available to respond to emergencies with their backup equipment. 5 hours ago

Homeless northern Texans seek heat, shelter at DFW airport in the frosty night"It's going to be full here, you see how cold it is outside," said Beatrix Cox, who sleeps at the airport with her husband on cold nights. 5 hours ago

Interview: Republican Texas candidate for the 24th Beth Van Duyne Congress DistrictBeth Van Duyne, former mayor of Irving and former HUD regional administrator in Fort Worth at the Trump Administration, appears in the Republican primaries for the 24th Congressional District. 7 hours ago

Interview: Texas Democratic candidate for District 24 of the Jan McDowell CongressJan McDowell is running in the Democratic primary in order to replace Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant in District 24 of Congress. 7 hours ago

Thursday night news summaryThis is what made news on Thursday, February 13. 9 hours ago

Area pets compete in Mechanical Bull at Texas Live!After taking turns in a mechanical bull that tried to endure as long as they could, "Rowdy,quot; claimed victory with a 33-second ride. 9 hours ago

The Houston family dog ​​returned almost 14 years after disappearingAaron Webster and his family met this month with Remi, who was picked up by Fort Worth Animal Control. 9 hours ago

Police dismantle a homeless camp nearby Dallas residents said it was "growing out of control,quot;The huge pile of sand under a bridge on Royal Lane is no longer a bed or a bathroom for dozens of homeless people in recent months. 9 hours ago

Police: fireworks led to confinement, strong response at Carter Junior High in ArlingtonPolice responded after receiving a call from a school resource officer about students who listened to what they thought were shots. 9 hours ago

Houston Astros Trap Scandal Excuse meThe saga of poster theft of the Houston Astros is still furious when team members gathered in front of the media on Thursday to apologize for their misdeeds. 10 hours ago

Former Dallas officer Christopher Hess was found not guilty of aggravated assault in the deadly shooting of Genevive DawesFormer Dallas policeman Christopher Hess has been found not guilty of aggravated assault in the deadly shooting of Genevive Dawes in January 2017. 10 hours ago

Former white settlement firefighter convicted of DWI accident who killed a babyAlexander See will spend four months in jail and ten years probation after pleading guilty to homicide for poisoning. 10 hours ago

Non-profit gifts Homeless students of Dallas ISD with ValentineAt this time, 2,800 homeless students are enrolled in Dallas ISD schools. A good portion of them attend North Dallas, W.T. White or South Oak Cliff High School. 11 hours ago

New technology allows police, firefighters to eliminate accident and crime scenes fasterThe latest generation device scans everything in its place, 360 degrees, and provides 3-D photographs of the crime scene, a serious accident or arson. 11 hours ago

Hard Freeze Coming SoonAlthough the sun returns after three days of bad weather, the low temperatures remain until the weekend. 11 hours ago

Nursery working hard before freezing to protect plants"We are optimistic that we will be fine with our plant material," said Tommy Rowden of North Haven Gardens. 11 hours ago

Lunch debts at elementary schools in the Texas district paid by an anonymous donorA Texas school district is grateful this week after an anonymous donor paid the students lunch debts at all of their elementary schools. Katie Johnston reports. 15 hours ago

The Catholic schools of Santo Tomás de Aquino close due to flu concernsThe private school is closed until next Tuesday while the crew deeply cleans the building. 15 hours ago

Anne Elise Parks weather forecastAlthough the sun returns after three days of bad weather, the low temperatures remain until the weekend. 16 hours ago

Astros owners and players apologize for cheating scandal, Rangers player respondsThe owner of the Astros, Jim Crane, says he does not believe that what they did affected the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media. Katie Johnston reports. 16 hours ago

The CDC says the 15th confirmed case of coronavirus in a Texas patientA 15th case of the new coronavirus in the US was confirmed. UU., And this time it is from a patient who is in quarantine in Texas. Katie Johnston reports. 17 hours ago